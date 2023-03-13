Popular disc jockey DJ Neptune has joined other netizens to drag BBNaija's reality star Kiddwaya over some comments he made on the death of South African rapper Costa Titch

Kiddwaya made a video, claiming that many artistes rely on hard substances to escape the world and meet expectations

Responding to this claim, Neptune recounted how he and the late rapper, who he knew personally, used to hangout

DJ Neptune’s statement has sparked another round of reactions as many continue to drag Kiddwaya

One of Nigeria’s leading disc jockeys, DJ Neptune has lashed out at Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya over his comment about South African rapper Costa Titch, who died while performing on stage.

Kiddwaya, in reaction to the rapper’s death, revealed what many artists rely on to cope with the pressure that comes from the entertainment industry. He said they take hard substances.

DJ Neptune criticised Kiddwaya as he revealed he knew Costa Titch personally. Credit: @Deejayneptune @kiddwaya @costattitch

Not ready to let it slide, DJ Neptune, who knew Costa Titch personally, dismissed Kiddwaya’s comment as he said the rapper neither drank nor smoked. He advised the reality star to keep quiet if he had nothing productive to say.

Neptune wrote via his Twitter handle:

“Stop this BS bro, are you God that gives life? "I know the brother personally, we hung out couple of times and he doesn't drink, smoke or do dru*gs.

“If you don't have anything productive to say just STFH."

See DJ Neptune's tweet below:

Internet users react as DJ Neptune slams Kiddwaya

See some of the reactions below:

onlyfedacan:

"This whole thing explains why Erica wanted Laycon in Kidd's body. The guy no get sense!"

afa_bafutpikin:

"Rich people and “know all” na 5&6."

adaikwerre:

"Kidwaya has always been a kid make una forgive am."

romanranking:

"DJ Neptune should shut up please. Kid never said he died out of dru*gs . Omo these celebs no sabi English sha . What kid said is different . What they are interpreting is different."

365parfumeng:

"The timing & delivery of this “message” is WRONG."

SA rapper Costa Titch dead after collapsing on stage

South African entertainment industry mourned as yet another talented rapper Costa Titch passed on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra music festival when he collapsed on stage and died.

Real name Costa Tsobanoglou, the young man was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and is known for big hits like Nkalakatha, Activate and most recently, Big Flexa.

