Nigerian actress Regina Askia has weighed in on the recent development concerning VDM's court case with human rights lawyer, Femi Falana

Recall that the court ordered VDM to bring down the videos he made about Femi Falana and abstain from posting about the lawyer

The issue has, however, caught the attention of the Nigerian actress-turned-medical practitioner, who shared her hot takes on it

Embattled social media activist VeryDarkMan remains on the trends table after the court ordered him to remove defamatory posts about Femi Falana (SAN), a Nigerian human rights lawyer.

It will be recalled that Martins Otse Vincent reeled Femi Falana and his son, Falz, into a situation involving the EFCC and crossdresser Idris 'Bobrisky' Okuneye, alleging that a N10 million bribe was paid to clear the socialite's name.

Regina Askia slams the court's new order in the VDM vs Falana case. Credit: @reginaskia, @verydarkblackman, @falz

Source: Instagram

This new development trended on social media, attracting the attention of netizens, including Nigerian actress Regina Askia. She posed several questions at the court's judgement, which allegedly ordered VDM to pay a huge amount to the Falanas.

She shared on Instagram:

"VDM to pay= N=500 000 000. What happens to the person who collected 15 million? What about the one who recorded the video? What about the one who told the story and the biggest one of all who is the purported God father?"

See her post below:

Fan react to Regina Askia's take

Read some comments below:

@dramatic_kingsley:

"He was simply asked to apologize but he stubbornly refused."

@uncleval29:

"I'm concerned about Femi Falana's recent actions. It seems he's focusing on pursuing Verydarkman."

@teatylahde"

"He low-key witchhunting people as well."

@queenmnena:

"No more emotions .... This punishment fit his crime as much."

@therealdrsyl:

"It's just to teach him a lesson . He talks anyhow."

@kinglegend_101:

"To find a guy like VDM is too rare."

@oga_boss_global:

"You cannot be going around tarnishing other people’s already built reputations, just because you want to build your own image."

@eveiyke:

"Pride comes before a fall. Simple sorry would have stopped all this case."

VDM gives details about call recording

Meanwhile, Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, appeared before lawmakers over bribery allegations against EFCC.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular social media personality leaked an audio recording of crossdresser Bobrisky levying grave allegations against EFCC and others.

An online clip that made the rounds showed VDM speaking before the House of Reps panel, leading to major reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng