Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has shared how she feels about Kassia as she met with Kellyrae

Fairme was with Kellyrae and Tacha, and he asked him what he did to Kassia since they left the BBNaija show

Kellyrae laughed at intervals and did not respond as Fairme described how he saw Kassia walking, which unsettled fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard winner, Kellyrae Sule, was short of words as ex-housemate Natcha Akide, aka Tacha, told him his wife Kassia was very cute.

Tacha and Fairme speaks about Kassia as they chatted with Kellyrae. Image credit: @simply_tacha, @kassia_kx, and @fairme

Both of them sat as they bantered with fellow No Loose Guard housemate, Femi David, aka Fairme, who stood and recorded their conversations.

Fairme said Kellyrae has broken Kassia's waist after the show. According to Fairme, Kellyrae and Kassia did not do any bad thing (avoided intimacy) while on the show. Hence, he knows he must have resumed intimacy with her.

Fairme noted that he saw the BBNaija winner's wife walking and she bent her body sideways. Hence, he knew Kellyrae had a hand in it. They all laughed as Fairme spoke.

Reactions to Tacha, Fairme's take on Kassia

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@princessestherobot:

"Why is your wife so cute or your wife is so cute?"

@vekaetavekaeta:

"Very good to Tacha and Fairmee."

@lindarosemlamb:

"Fairme behaving like a baby sometimes."

@sodiqareo:

"That's a disrespectful thing to say to someone's wife."

@harbiola_ss:

"Fairme, silly guy."

Tacha wishes to get married soon

Earlier, the former reality star shared a video rocking a pink and blue attire. She stated she was beautiful to be single and can't wait to be taken. According to her, her wedding will be loud across Nigeria and Africa.

