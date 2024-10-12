Reality star Kachi has continued to discourage BBNaija season nine winner Kellyrae from doing music

He gave examples of past BBNaija winners who ventured into music but could not build a career in it

According to Kachi, N60m is not big money and he advised him to focus on doing a business that is profitable

Former Ultimate Love reality show winner, Onyekachi Ucheagwu, aka Kachi, has stated that instead of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, Kellyrae Sule, to do music with his winning prize, he should focus on other things.

Kachi advises Kellyrae to invest in real estate instead of music. Image credit: @iam_kachiucheagwu @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

Kachi went down memory lane to assess the music careers of ex-BBNaija winners including Efe Money, Laycon, and Whitemoney.

In a video, he stated that their music careers were nothing to write about. However, Whitemoney was able to discover his talent as a chef quickly.

The former reality star said the music industry is like a cabal and Kellyrae will only break through if he joins the cabal. Besides, his N60m cash prize may likely finish doing music.

He also said Kellyrae should look for four people to give him N30m each while he adds his N30m to make it N150m. Kachi advised him to buy large plots of land at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, and he should see it in bits.

Watch Kachi's video below:

Reactions to Kachi's advice for Kellyrae

Check out some of the reactions to Kachi's video for Kellyrae below:

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"But he is right o, before you know it with the way Nigeria impoverishes people by the minute before you know it 60 million don disappear if you don't invest it."

@theamazing_stella:

"Who am you to advise’ a millionaire? Isn’t this the same Kachi then went for one dead ultimate love show with rosie?. Abeg rest."

@mista_typee:

"Someone can break that barrier… it could be him."

@d_flowergirlje:

"Nah him money he should do anything he likes. You people should stop drinking paracetamol on another person's headache."

Kachi advises Kellyrae how to invest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kachi Ucheagwu has given his two cents to the winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition, Kellyrae.

In a video made by the reality star, he stated that the money was not to be shared 50-50 with Kassia, Kellyre's wife.

Kachi mentioned the best way to put the money into good use in Lagos state as he congratulated Kellyrae.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng