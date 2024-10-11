BBNaija star Veeiye has taken to social media to air her frustrations about the country with Nigerians

On her official X page, the reality show star lamented about how it’s expensive to live in Nigeria and to leave Nigeria

Vee’s hot take on the matter drew a series of interesting comments from netizens, with several of them agreeing with her

BBNaija star Victoria Adeyele, aka Veeiye or Vee, has aired her feelings about Nigeria in a post on social media.

Taking to her official X page, the reality TV star complained that the country currently feels like a social experiment.

According to the singer and actress, it is both expensive to live in Nigeria and to leave Nigeria. She added that it feels like the people in control want to see how much the citizens can take.

In her words:

“Nigeria: too expensive to live, too expensive to leave.”

“Almost feels like a social experiment. It’s like they want to see how much people can take.”

See her tweets below:

Nigerians react to Vee’s posts

Vee’s posts about Nigeria quickly spread on different social media platforms, drawing interesting comments from netizens. Several of them agreed with the BBNaija star’s words.

Read what they had to say below:

Elizabeth said the country is doing practicals with Nigerians:

Ayomilekun said youths have aged in their thinking:

Lex described Nigeria as the hunger games:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

veevogee:

“It’s how we’re all quiet about it and acting like it’s not getting to us at . Like they use juju on us 😢.”

iceberg85:

“Aswr I think she's making sense tho, this people knew we definitely going to adapt.”

peezstore:

“No better words to describe it!”

iamccgbems:

“Until Nigerians are ready we all will be in this together.”

happiokos_comedy:

“The government nor go ever take us serious becos we quickly adapt to any kind of situation.”

duchess_of_abagana:

“After this one abeg , make no body born me again 😭 I don come finish.”

ifyraymonds:

“How do people survive in Nigeria 😢.”

Callmedamy:

“It’s draining…i don tire 😩.”

Domingo_loso:

“She actually made sense. Omo if you no get over 10m you no fit japa o 😢. I mean to better country.”

deevasecrets:

“This is actually true and like a frog in a boiling water we keep adjusting.”

wristwatcheshop.ng:

“Tbh I don’t know how much I can take anymore….. completely drained!”

captain_tattoo_temple:

“If them never Robb your house. Please protect your property well…The country is becoming more dangerous 💔.”

Vee shares why she relaxed her hair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vee left netizens blushing over her hair as she showed off its length.

In a video, she noted that she had to end her natural hair journey after she considered how tough the country is.

She advised others who want to relax their hair to do so, and they shouldn't feel bad about it since it is just hair.

