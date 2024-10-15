More clips from Davido and Chioma’s twins' first birthday party have continued to emerge on social media

New videos have surfaced online showing that Davido’s billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke and Chioma’s parents were in attendance

The display of love in their family drew the attention of many netizens who took to social media to react

David Adeleke Davido and Chioma’s twins’ first birthday party was also attended by the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and his wife’s parents.

The star-studded event, which took place in America on October 13, 2024, continued to make headlines and photos and videos from the occasion made the rounds.

Fans react to videos of Davido's dad and Chioma's parents at twin grandchildren's first birthday party. Photos: @teamchivido

In a series of videos posted on Instagram by @arashowpartiesandeventss and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido’s dad and Chioma’s parents were seen taking photos with the celebrity couple as they joined in to celebrate their twin grandchildren’s first birthday.

Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, looked simple in an ankara top and trousers paired with a matching cap. Chioma’s dad also kept things simple with his black outfit.

See the heartwarming video below:

See another video of Davido’s father below:

Fans react to Davido’s dad, Chioma’s parents at twins’ party

Many fans were impressed with the videos of Davido and Chioma’s parents at their twin grandchildren’s first birthday party. Read some of their comments below:

Totality4eva:

“This Grandpa is just too kind. A Father in every sense of the word. Kudos to Davido and Chioma for proving to be good children to him. Family is everything ❤️.”

Beygood1992:

“David's dad is so humble and jeje.....Baba no like wahala 🙌.”

princess_atb:

“Amazing family dat radiates Love ❤️.”

yetmaks:

“Beautiful family.”

Chnne4:

“Chi parents and the adeleke aunty dupe and billonaire uncle Deji ❤️.”

sesaynora:

“This family too sweet 🙌.”

spicekluxuryadd_14:

“Love lives here ❤️.”

baruwaolayemi:

“Love actually lives in that family.”

Ella_di_di:

“May God continue bind this family with somuch love ❤️ 😍 🙏 Amen. Chef chi the 🌟 star girl.”

Gbemisolaagnes39:

“Wao chi parent 😍.”

seddie_aiko:

“Imade Adeleke looks very much like her grandpa 😮😮.”

kaniwithgrace:

“Pure love❤.”

Rudeboy's ex-wife and kids attend OBO's twins' party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare aka Rudeboy’s ex-wife, Anita, was at Davido and Chioma’s first birthday party for their twins.

Many VIPs attended the event, including Anita Okoye, who was there with her three children, Andre, Nathan, and Nadia, for the singer.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anita updated fans on how their time at the party went with some fun photos. In the snaps, the mum of three rocked a cute pink dress and high-heeled shoes.

