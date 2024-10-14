Singer Davido's wife has a penchant for rocking expensive fashion items and she did again when her children celebrated their 1st birthday party

The 29-year-old wore a Dior dress worth N5.9m and blended it a designer sandal that cost her up to N11m

She looked stunning in her attire which she combined with an expensive wristwatch with worth that wowed her fans

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, showed her love for costly outfits and accessories as she stepped out for the first birthday party of her twin children.

Davido's wife Chioma rocks N5.9m dress for her kids' birthday party. Image credit: @thechefchi, @davido

The lavish party, which had her family and friends in attendance, was held in the United States recently.

It was an opportunity for Chioma to showcase her expensive outfits. According to @styleofchefchi on Instagram, Chioma wore a Dioriviera short dress that is worth $3,600 (₦5,958,000).

She combined it with a Hermes chypre beige crocodile sandals that cost her $6,700 (₦11,088,500.00). The mother of two slayed in an Audemars Piguet royal oak baguette-cut rose gold diamond watch that is worth $95,000 (₦157,225,000).

See Chioma's outfit, accessories, and their worth below:

Reactions to

Check out some of the reactions to Chioma Adeleke's outfit cost to her kids' first birthday below:

@kastoria__1:

"The dress is going to be popular very soon watch out."

@you_go_collect2024:

"Kai! I have been waiting for you to drop update. Well done."

@adetunji_fatima:

"Her royal highness Mrs Adeleke with the drip."

@ijeomaking_:

"Tomorrow one low life megbeke will say billionaire wife classy intelligent Nwunye odogwu is coping one hungry woman that everything about her is fake, social media rich Aunty, everybody rich on Instagram."

@priveshoppee:

"She takes the lead, others follow."

@dufie_m:

"Awwww very classy and so demure. Bisous."

Chioma's outfit cost to Davido's cousin's graduation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma is known for her high fashion taste and does not settle for less.

She, alongside other family members, attended the graduation of Davido's cousin Tunji in London looking glamorous.

Her fans took time to check out her outfit and they analysed the cost which amounted to millions of naira.

