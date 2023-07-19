Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video showing the moment his dad blessed his newly acquired Rolls Royce

In the short clip, Chiefpriest dad could be seen pouring what seemed to be a bottle of gin on the expensive ride's bonnet

The proud father also sat in the car as he spoke on the importance of money, a statement which stirred reactions

Popular celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest's newly acquired Rolls Royce continues to make headlines.

In a new clip, Chiefpriest shared on his Instastory; his dad was seen blessing the expensive whip with what seemed to be a bottle of gin in traditional style.

Another clip showed the moment Cubana's dad sat in the Rolls Royce and had a feel of it.

The proud dad, who was happy for his son, could be heard saying, "After God money, money speaks."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Cubana Chiefpriest dad blesses his Rolls Royce

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

creed.da.saint:

"Money is not everything if you don’t have love ❤️."

shadollar__:

"He no lie about this one o it’s even in d bible that money answereth all (owo ni idahun ohun gbogbo) so I support him gbam ."

iamxcape:

"If Good health no Dey , Money useless Sir."

iam_okonkwojoie:

"The man sef get pride."

official_socratesconcept:

"Dude took after his father aswear same carriage, charisma, confidence and bragging rights i just love this i wish i can give a million likes to this..our parents deserves better ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mr_btmt11:

"The man talk like his son’s Age. After God na life and good health before money. ."

prankhottieee:

"Like father like son ❤️ may our parents eat the fruits of their labour."

