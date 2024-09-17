Lagos state government has unsealed Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant after it was closed over excessive noise pollution

Cubana Chiefpriest also shared a video of the government agency removing the seal placed at the entrance to the restaurant

The latest update has excited many of Cubana Chiefpriest's celebrity friends and fans as they flooded his page with congratulatory message

Popular celebrity barman and entrepreneur Pascal Chibuike Ukechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is back in business. He expressed his excitement after the Lagos state government reopened his restaurant, De-Angels (Donald's Fast Food), in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Recall that on Sunday, September 15, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed the restaurant, causing uproar on social media.

Cubana Chiefpriest seen at his restaurant as Lagos govt removes seal. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

The state government, while seemingly giving reasons for its action, released a noisy video from Chiefpriest's restaurant shared by an anonymous resident.

Why Lagos reopened Chiepriest's restaurant

However, on Tuesday, September 17, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab announced that the restaurant had been reopened. This happened after Chiefpriest signed an undertaking to stick to the environmental laws of the state, with a promise to maintain the approved fast food business enterprise as against using the facility for any form of clubbing or partying.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video

Chiefpriest also shared a video of a government official removing the seal from the restaurant entrance and captioned it:

"Good Morning Lagos🇳🇬 It’s A Beautiful Day Already, God Go Make Us Higher."

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below:

Recall that over the weekend, Cubana threw a grand opening party, which was attended by Davido, Poco Lee, and Israel DMW, among others.

People celebrate with Chiefpriest

See some of the messages below:

poco_lee:

"On my way for some breakfast."

i_am_lizzy1:

"CP NO SMALL, he is a Chosen Lagos government who are you?"

dj_m.o.j:

"Segun Of Lagos no be Nickname Ezemuo chawa."

ifele_mee_ego_1_na_swiss:

"In this life make money E get why."

Chiefpriest speaks amid paternity claims

In other entertainment news, the celebrity barman broke his silence amid rumours about birthing a child outside his marriage.

Chiefpriest posted a brief message discussing his current state of mind, which caught the attention of his fans and followers.

Legit.ng had reported that a Kenyan lady had accused the businessman of fathering her son after they had an affair.

