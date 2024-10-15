Speed Darlington's silence since his release from detention has left several of his fans worried

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer and media personality was arrested for cyberstalking Burna Boy

Amid his silence online, Speed Darlington has taken action on his Instagram page

Controversial media personality Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has taken an unusual action on his Instagram page.

The singer, who is known for posting clips and engaging his fans and supporters, has locked the comment section on this page.

Speed Darlington locks his Instagram pages' comment section. Credit: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

A look on Apki's Instagram page as of the time of this report showed fans can no longer comment on his videos. Another page linked to the singer has also been locked.

This is coming days after he was released on bail from police custody.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Akpi was arrested after Burna Boy accused the singer of defaming and cyberstalking him.

Since his release, Speed Darlington has kept a low profile and is yet to make any statement about his arrest.

What fans were saying before Akpi's action

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from many of the singer's fans and followers before he locked his page.

Read the reactions below:

dr.caromaster:

"Please I need Speed Darlington’s mother or any family member to reach out to me. Who the heck is Burna boi?:

presh__candy:

"Presido hope all is well ? You haven’t posted for days now."

iam_panemorfi:

"Baby hope you’re fine please I’m worried."

youngestmillz:

"Presido hope you’re safe wherever you’re."

wisdom__best:

P"resido don hide."

lizzybae50:

"My baby, my joy giver I'm missing you oo hope you are ok? May God be with you."

fresh.main:

"Abeg speed hope you’re okay ooo."

frankdofficiel:

"Presido I hope you are doing great !!! I miss you man."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post about Darlington

Recall that a friend tweeted after the news went viral that Speed Darlington had been missing for days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

In a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been criticised by Speed Darlington several times, asked who was missing.

Source: Legit.ng