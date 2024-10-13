Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, opened up to the public after he was called out for his estranged wife Funsho Adeoti ’s birthday party

Legit.ng reported that Funsho Adeoti clocked 50 years on October 6 and was met with love from her friends and family

Kazim Adeoti, who was absent during the gathering, shared reasons for that, igniting massive reactions online

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, has reacted after backlash for not publicly celebrating his estranged first wife Funsho Adeoti 's 50th birthday party.

Legit.ng previously reported that Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho Adeoti, turned 50 on Sunday, October 6, and it was a moment of celebration for her and her family.

Funsho shared an adorable picture to celebrate her golden jubilee as he expressed heartfelt gratitude and special requests to God. The mother of four appreciated her maker for His unwavering love and the years filled with grace and mercy.

However, Kazim Adeoti was visibly absent during the lavish birthday celebration.

In a recent update, Kazim Adeoti addressed the public for not making it to Funsho’s big day.

According to the entertainment tycoon, the mum of four warned him not to attend her event. He disclosed that he assisted Funsho with financial and moral support for her birthday but was asked not to make a physical appearance.

He also noted that Funsho told him not to share her pictures or celebrate her on social media, which he obeyed. Kazim revealed that he sent birthday wishes to his ex-wife via test messages, and she acknowledged them.

See his post below:

Kazim Adeoti’s post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chi_beke_chi:

"So u can’t address her as ur wife except calling her by her name.. na guilty conscience dey worry u.she asked u not to attend her birthday did she also asked u not to post her too.. na mercy picture full ur page non of ur wife.. dey play.. weather u lik it or not she is more family to u than mercy."

investor_khalid1:

"You no fit marry another wife and expect me to see you in my party 😂and for the money you said you spend on the party 🎉 it’s normal because na me suffer for you."

aduke0404:

"Sir if your wife go marry your friend will you ever forgive them?"

call_bellaa:

"What is our business?? As long as u choose to marry second wife just be ready for all the drama . And please keep your drama to your self and family."

homotowunmii:

"The only reason you All are against this man marrying another wife is Bcox of the hatred you have for mercy aigbe as a person you all should rest most of u are born from a polygamous family most of you mom are second or third wife!!."

shamm1969:

You have no business marrying 2 wives if you cannot treat them equally.....you wish her offline, but your Iyawo d owner is always flaunted online 😂😂😂falafolo leyin mejeeji ma un se bi elepon kan."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

The actress responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical .

