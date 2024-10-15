A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the gifts she received from her husband who's abroad

In the video, she opened a box and removed lots of items including a power bank, perfume human hair, foot wears and pain relief medicines

While sharing the video online, the grateful wife thanked her husband for the gifts and netizens shared in her joy

A Nigerian lady was so delighted to receive a package from her husband, who is currently residing in the United States.

The appreciative wife shared a heartwarming video on TikTok that garnered lots of reactions and comments.

Woman unboxes items from abroad-based husband

Iam_purdi took to TikTok to share her excitement, posting a video of herself unwrapping the carefully selected gifts.

The package contained an assortment of items, including a power bank, perfume, human hair, and stylish footwears.

Netizens were surprised when the lady also brought out some pain relief medicines which were contained in the package.

In the caption accompanying the video, she expressed her heartfelt appreciation for her husband's kind gesture.

"Join me as I unbox what my husband sent me from USA," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady unboxes items from husband

The video garnered attention on TikTok, with many commending the husband's thoughtfulness.

Netizens praised the couple's strong relationship, noting that distance had not diminished their affection.

Others however penned funny remarks about the pain relief medicines that her husband added in the package.

@Tifey said:

"The ibuprofen is for when Tpain gives you headache."

@Victoriaseyi said:

"Paw paw soap dey US."

@Blinks^Stores said:

"Thank God say him add pain relief, because him know the kind of pains we are passing through in this country, nice one congratulations."

@opuruiche nwanyioma:

"My dear this power bank no dey last oooo I have it oo, better buy another one to support it."

@Leemah’s array said:

"The touch light na incase nepa take light during video call."

@Angelina said:

"That’s how my man got me mine too. God bless my loving husband."

@soniasmiler648 commented:

"Women wey dey appreciates deserve the whole world, you will meet him over there your home is bless."

@Xtopher Lindaline asked:

"Why the medicine?"

@HANNY_HAIRCARE added:

"The power bank is important. So your phone won't went off. so as to be talking to you all the time."

Watch the video below:

Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes

