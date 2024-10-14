Nigerian comedian and comic actor Bovi Ugboma and his family celebrate the love of one of theirs over the weekend in US

The comedian shared memorable videos and clips online as he walked the bride, his sister, down the aisle in her wedding to her Oyinbo husband

Bovi looked dapper in his black suit as he walked his beautiful sister down the aisle, igniting sweet reactions online

Bovi had to put on his big pants as he rose to the duty of an older brother there. The comedian's sister got married to her Oyinbo lover over the weekend in the United States. Bovi walked her down the aisle, a significant part of any union.

Although it is quite unclear why the comedian's father was absent from the occasion, many congratulated him and thanked him for doing a fantastic job.

In the clips posted online, Bovi could be seen with his family and his kids in some of them. The bride and groom were also spotted when she was walking down the aisle.

Bovi wrote:

"Last Sunday, my family and friends from across the world stormed New York for my baby sister's wedding. I’m so grateful!"

See images and clips here:

Fans react to Bovi's post

Read some comments below:

@anthon17_:

"Bovi, why u walking like someone who came to the venue from Diddy apartments."

@officialjulietagocha:

"This is sooo beautiful. Congratulations to her."

@sisiadaski:

"Awwwwwwww so Beautiful to watch ❤️."

@exclusive_oracle:

"Beautiful family .. may God continue to be with y'all."

@uyota_condo:

"Congratulations to her. Our Novena baby that year 🙌."

@whoisoge:

"Same way you’ll walk your daughter too."

@eekaidem1:

"Congratulations are in order 💙🥂❤️Chuchu was looking dashing 😍."

@shayide1:

"Ur sister smiles like Margaret. So beautiful!"

@dapsydudu2000:

"Congratulations to her 🎊 👏 💐. May GOD bless her marriage."

Bovi shares experience with daughter

Meanwhile, comedian Bovi recently shared a video of what he went through forays with his children.

In the video, Bovi was seen singing and petting his only daughter, who expressed displeasure at her brother's mean comment about her.

The sweet response Bovi gave his daughter has left many, including celebrities, gushing as netizens applauded the comedian.

