Nigerian actress and music star Tiwatope Savage seems to have a lot of fun on TikTok these days

The singer was seen speaking to a random fan after she caused chaos on social media with her Live session with Peller

In the clip, the fans looked elated to be speaking with such a huge star as Tiwa engaged him nicely

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat music star who recently entered the music industry, was spotted catching up with her fans on TikTok.

After showing them the tattoo on her backside, it will be recalled that the singer had a chaotic Live chat with Peller and his girlfriend Jarvis, which circulated cyberspace like wildfire.

Tiwa goes live on TikTok with Ibadan fan. Credit: @tiwasavage

In another video, the singer has a TikTok live session with a random guy from Ibadan. The guy looks star-struck and cannot believe Tiwa Savage would accept his request to join her.

She asked him a few questions, and he revealed that he had just left Lagos for Ibadan. He also emphasized that he was a big fan of the mother-of-one and thanked her for accepting him.

Watch clip here:

Tiwa Savage trends online

The video of the said fan has now attracted tons of attention online. Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@__8teen.666:

"See Wereey teeth 😂 u just loose opportunity wey another person Dey find 😂."

@_ademoore101:

"He no mumu nah star struck hold him 😂."

@iszymael:

"I’m in Ibadan right now in Lagos 😂."

@__pappyg:

"I would have let her know she’s the definition of today’s date 10/10 😍 sharp rizz."

@sayslimcute:

"Bro couldn’t take his chance."

@kaynicebaby_:

"God!! Why wasn’t i in his position?? Make i Rizz Aunty Tiwa up."

@kaynicebaby_:

"Her face was disgusted in a cute way."

Tiwa Savage in disbelief

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently had a close experience with a self-driving car and couldn't hold back her shock.

The Afrobeats songstress was spotted outside the country with her friends when the exquisite ride picked them up.

Tiwa, on noticing the automobile was navigating the road on its own with the assistance of a driver, gave out loud screams.

