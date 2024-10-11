Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo has gained the pity of fans and his colleagues following the tragedy that struck his home

Legit.ng broke the news that the Nollywood star lost his 14-year-old daughter, Chidera Amilo, to the cold hands of death

A recent video surfaced online capturing the moment the actor and his "princess" reunited in August after years of separation

Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo is currently experiencing one of the most challenging times in his life after he lost his 14-year-old daughter to the cold hands of death.

The thespian recently shared videos from the burial ceremony he had in honour of his departed child.

Throwback moments of Jerry Amilo and daughter trended. Credit: @jerryamilo

A close look at the actor's social media page revealed that Jerry Amilo and his daughter reunited in August after her two-year absence from the country.

The video shared barely 7 weeks ago saw when Jerry picked up his child, whom he fondly called "Princess", from Abuja airport.

The role interpreter was visibly excited by her return home and spoke about how much he missed her.

Chidera, on the other hand, was filled with smiles to receive her father's warmth.

Taking to his caption, Jerry wrote:

"Welcome home 🇳🇬my darling daughter, @pryncessamilo been two years. Nawedey here."

See the video below:

See how netizens reacted to Jerry Amilo's daughter's return

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

dionn_luxempire:

"She’s so pretty 😍 like father like daughter."

princessmodesta333:

"My beautiful name sake ur welcome Ada Anambra."

ndubest818:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥, she's cute just the way you look, 😍 welcome NWA' Odougwu."

aminutebling:

"At first I thought she is a beautiful sister not knowing she is your daughter wow much love sir."

Actor Jerry Amilo posts video of Jnr Pope’s corpse

Following the confirmation that Nollywood actor Jnr Pope had passed on, his colleague Jerry Amilo came under fire on social media.

The light-skinned actor had taken to his Instagram page to share a video of the deceased’s corpse at the hospital.

The video triggered a lot of reactions from Nigerians, with many of them blasting Amilo for making such a move.

