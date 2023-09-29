Nigerian ace comedian Bovi sparked delightful reactions online after he cleverly pulled a stunt to his wife's surprise for her upcoming concert

The comic man seemed to be aware of his wife's plans, as he woke up early to greet her upon her arrival

Bovi's wife had flown in from London to support him in his preparations for his upcoming event, but she was pleasantly surprised to find her husband one step ahead

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian ace comedian Bovi sparked sweet reactions online after he caught his wife trying to surprise him for his upcoming concert.

The comic merchant appeared adequately informed about his wife's moves when he woke early to wait for her.

Bovi pulls a stunt at wife's surprise for him Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi's wife flew into Lagos from London to be with her husband as he prepares for his forthcoming show but was unfortunate to get caught off guard by her witty man.

The video trending on social media saw the moment Bovi woke up to set the camera for his wife's entrance into their bedroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before then, he had already dressed the bed to make it look like someone was sleeping on it after he stuffed pillows and bedsheets under the duvet to take the shape of a human body.

The comedian then hid behind the closet in their bedroom to record the moment his wife sneaked, excited at the thought that her husband was still asleep, not knowing he was recording her.

The comedian's wife set her camera to video her own moment when she climbed on the bed to meet the materials her husband put under the duvet. In that unbelievable moment, Bovi jumped out of hiding, laughing at his wife's failed surprise stunt.

See the video below

Bovi's surprise video with wife sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

laluba.attire:

" please allow her surprise you for once we are begging on her behalf beautiful to watch though ."

sookie992:

"She is me, me is she. I might even say it out eventually because this man no dey stay one place, i fit no find am where i wan surprise am…"

sossiofficial:

"This made me smile…the bond shows they are fond of each other."

omonioboli:

"This is the most beautiful thing ever! Stop trying sis. It’s not your calling ."

giftsbyenielleconcepts:

So you can’t calm down to be surprised you this man ."

evalastindayo:

"No peace for single people - we need Justice for single people cos all this oppression ."

How Tony Elumelu reacted after Bovi tried to steal his identity with AI

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bovi stirred hilarious reactions with a video of him attempting to use Artificial Intelligence to steal an identity.

In the funny episode, Bovi attempted to transfer entrepreneur and billionaire Tony Elumelu's wealth to himself as he tried different passwords until he managed to get it right.

However, while the wealth was being transferred to Bovi, the AI told the comedian his account couldn't take up the massive wealth.

Source: Legit.ng