Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti triggered reactions online as he attacked billionaires in the country, talking down on the government

The renowned saxophonist claimed that no wealthy individual made billions without the support of the government

He went on to mention particular tribes in the country, according to him, speak against the government but still benefit from them

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti has attacked billionaires in the country and their pity stories to making wealth.

The saxophonist and last music icon, Fela Kuti, pointed out that nobody can be affluent in the country without having government connections and getting contracts from politicians.

The singer addressed the Igbo community, asserting that they often claim their wealth was self-made, without government's support.

Seun Kuti argued that most of the influential traders in Alaba markets and the like have had dealings with the government.

See how netizens reacted to Seun Kuit's clip

_munach:

"Seun and h@te for igbos 5&6."

tattoo_makeout:

"Hate will never win."

mr_t_rymes:

"Petroleum marketers de count billions bra try de think before you talk."

patrickfrancis_emirys:

"Ahhhh Senior Man Change your Dealer this time Around or tell your Dealer make him no supply such again I swear."

jighjigh_:

"Ask an igbo person whos has a building materials shop how much thwy make in a week 😂 you will be shocked and them fit the drive 1980 benz."

atomicsailor:

"I used to say this thing but una never ready for that conversation."

nmanioflago:

"People make billions in business without any political investor , if u Dey the system u go see as the money Dey come no be child’s play."

_joshua82250242:

"Keep on explaining una go explain tire."

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Samklef made a comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

