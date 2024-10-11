Chidimma Adetshina has been appointed as Enugu state's brand ambassador after her homecoming video trended

The Miss Universe Nigerian beauty queen was received with drums and dancing as she landed in Enugu

Chidimma Adetshina's latest win in Nigeria has once again stirred reactions from South Africans

Miss Universe Nigeria queen Chidimma Adetshina has been named the brand ambassador of Enugu State by Governor Peter Mbah.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday, October 11, as the South African-born Nigerian model and her father, Okechukwu Onwe, visited the Government House in Enugu.

Enugu state welcomes Chidimma Adetshina home in style. Credit: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

In his speech, the governor applauded Chidimma’s resilience and determination to overcome challenges.

Mbah also assured Chidimma of Enugu's support as she prepares to represent Nigeria in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Chidimma, born in 2001 to a Nigerian father from Enugu and a Mozambican-born mother, had to drop out of the Miss South Africa pageant after being bullied online by South Africans.

In response to her new achievement, the beauty queen appreciated the Enugu government and the people of the state for their show of love.

"I received the honour of being in the presence of the Governor of Enugu state, Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah. Upon my home coming I was received and appointed as the brand ambassador of Enugu State 🥹🙏🏽🇳🇬 I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my fathers land. Again … Nigeria 🇳🇬❤️THANK YOU for picking me up when I was on my knees." She wrote.

See her post below:

Watch video showing how Chidimma Adetshina was welcomed in Enugu below:

South Africans react to Chidimma Adetshina's win

Read some of the comments below:

TheGeopol:

"Nigeria is just one big circus,Chidimma is an identity theft criminal along with her mother, how can you make such a person an ambassador?" Or perhaps they are too desperate to glorify anything from SA to remain relevant."

tsTheD0n:

"Wow , being rejected by south africa has its perks."

DS_ZAR:

"Everyone in the world: Crime doesn't pay Nigerians: Crime will make you our Ambassador."

iamayims:

"Y she cone represent taraba."

PAtr1892744:

"Nigerians in the comments section how exactly are South Africans supposed to be hurt by Chidinma being an ambassador of Enugu?"

Nigerians divided over Chidimma’s name

In other news, a video of Chidimma announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria divided Nigerian netizens.

Recall that some Nigerians asked questions about her name and ancestral root.

This was after South Africans openly drummed support for the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng