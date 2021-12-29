Comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has released new beautiful photos with his children

The comedian shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page and gave it a simple catchy caption

Fans and colleagues have trooped to his page to drop lovely comments on the beautiful family photos of the comedian and his kids

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth melted hearts after he released new adorable photos with his fast-growing children.

In a group of pictures that he shared on his verified Instagram page the comedian posed with his kids who appeared happy seeing their dad around.

Basketmouth shares lovely family photo Credit: @basketmouth

Basketmouth has three children, two daughters and a boy. They all looked cute as they shared happy moments with the funny man.

The proud dad gave a short but meaningful caption for the photos that reads:

"Daddy’s not so little girls and his boy."

Check out the adorable photos below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely family picture of Basketmouth and his kids.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, on the post read below:

Flora_divaa:

"Whao thought it s one tho...they r so pretty."

Vic_roosevelt:

"Awww now this is lovely. One day I’ll be a father too with my kids . Nothing like family."

Bukola_akomolafe:

"All i see is basketmouth face here ooo."

Cecilwilliams793:

"Now I see the reason why you bought AK 49."

Niceguynnamdi:

"D folding wey Aboki give you for ur Jean no dey enough, you still fold am.... Compliment of the season Boss."

Bolanleharuna:

"Beautiful... Compliment of the season sir... These are the real flatmates."

Soundchecc:

"Na so so laugh Dem go dey laugh for this family."

What_adults_like:

"God bless this family with Health, joy upon joy, testimonies & many beautiful moments AMEN."

