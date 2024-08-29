Sophia Momodu, one of Davido's baby mamas, had an online altercation with one of her female fans

Recall that the businesswoman trended online following the post she made about her daughter Imade visiting Disneyland as she taunted the Afrobeats star

Following that, the online user commended and gave her advise on single parenting which triggered the mum of one

Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu, one of singer Davido's baby mamas, had a heated moment with one of her fans online.

This came after the mother trended online for taking her daughter Imade Adeleke on a self-sponsored trip to Disneyland.

Sophia Momodu fought woman on Snapchat over advise on her daughter Credit: @therealsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that in the spirit of throwback Thursday, Sophia took to her Snapchat to share a video of her daughter, Imade, at Disneyland as she threw a hot shade at the child's father.

Following that, one of Sophia's Snapchat followers praised her for making such efforts for her daughter. The follower also advised the mother of one to stop relying on others to ensure her child has a fun and fulfilling life.

Reacting to it, miss Momodu dragged the woman for putting her mouth into her daughter's affairs.

She further noted that until the online user could afford private jet tickets and probably meet her at the terminal she had no audacity to offer an advise on how to navigate her parenting duties.

See their conversation below:

Sophia Momodu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mercy_nene01:

"You don’t want advice yet you brought it online??"

arikeeee:

"Ma'am once you bring your business online then don't expect privacy or other people opinions."

yejideoba:

You can’t tell her not to hype herself darlings.. she obviously mentioned she was scared to death about being a single parent years ago and for her to be doing that herself now is GOAL!

"It’s not about David, and if it’s an affront to him.. who should be ashamed? Her???

"it’s about her and her truth. Let’s all rest. Cos no matter how we like either or.. we can’t like the child more than. Abeg abeg let that girl breathe o to geeeeeee."

tz_pryme:

"Since you don’t want to co-parent madam rest."

j_obas_:

"I detest that she is being ridiculed and asked to stop talking by women as well! In your married families, many of you who are requesting that she stop talking are even single mothers in your married homes!"

inumidun_:

"Congratulations on being responsible for you own child."

a_verybigbaby:

"You people should clap for Sophia ooooo Abeg so we can rest in this Nigeria !!!! Give her her flowers so can hear word cause even me self don tire for this everyday drama , pikin na still you get am too. Na wa o."

adedoyincakes_moree:

"Make una just free this woman!!!!! Women supporting women in the muddddddd…….. No be una dey feed her nauuu."

