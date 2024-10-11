Nigerian fashion influencer Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover Juma Jux are still serving us back-to-back content

The actress' daughter showcased how she treated her man, Juma Jux, the popular Tanzanian singer, to a sip-and-paint date

In the video, Priscilla shared details from set-up to execution and also shared the results of their paintings

2024 is truly the year for lovers, and it is evident in how Priscilla Ojo and her man have been choking singles online.

In another episode of "I Bagged the Best Man", Priscilla, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, shared a beautiful romantic date that she set up for her man on her last day in Tanzania.

She started by laying a white duvet on the grass with rose petals for a romantic look. She threw pillows, tables, candles, and more. Priscilla Ojo truly raised the bar on this one, and her fans commended her efforts.

Juma Jux also looked satisfied as they both participated in the 'lovers' game. Eventually, their paintings came out beautifully, prompting Priscilla to ask her fans who won the game.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Priscilla Ojo has been away in Tanzania, spending time with her lover.

Recently, he bought her two iPhones, dollars, a sweet note, chocolate, and roses.

Priscilla Ojo's sip and paint trends

Read some comments below:

@iamjanneyd:

"We love you priscy but you know he won… 😂😂😂."

@katherine_vivian_cokerz:

"@its.priscy You have a talent in art cos those clouds look too good 😍😍😍😍Y’all both did good though."

@veekee_james:

"Love sweet😍."

@hildabaci:

"This love ❤️."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Finish us with love."

@juma_jux:

"You won my love."

@chiomagoodhair:

"School us with love."

@solomone._:

"I’m here for the tutorial on how to love, cos girl…. This one is sweet."

@layoleoyatogun:

"JP won, Love won."

Priscilla’s lover Juma Jux pens love note

Meanwhile, Juma Jux shared lovely pictures taken during he and Priscilla's engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, and his lover replied in an adorable way.

Fans responded to the post in the comments section, sharing their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

