Big Brother Naija season nine housemate Wanni has stated that she is not comfortable seeing any lady close to Shaun

While they were on the reality show, Wanni shared a bond with Shaun, and she was not letting him go anytime soon

However, she said that she was not against any lady coming close to him and she revealed what she would do if the closeness became too much

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard housemate, Wanni Danbaki, has opened up on what she would do if she saw any lady close to Shaun Okojie.

Her relationship with the reality star was obvious to their fans and she has carried her love for him outside the show.

According to Wanni, she was not against any lady talking to him. However, if the lady comes too close to Shaun, she would ask her to shift.

She made this statement during an interview with Naija FM which was part of her media rounds since the BBNaija show ended. Kellyrae Sule was announced the winner on Sunday night, October 6, 2024.

Watch Wanni's interview below:

Reactions to Wanni's interview

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wanni's interview below:

@roxyluxe_:

"Hmmm haters go take am serious now but my Wanni na confirm cruise master. She dey opa-rate."

@onwukwehappiness1:

"Funny Wanni my cruise girl give haters pressure."

@nanaamaelikplim:

"She's a vibe....she knows how to ginger conversations."

@geebabe2003:

"Does she love the guy that much?"

@eberebeauty2:

"Thank God the money is married."

@phateemaholaide:

"Wanni na cruise."

@ojomuyidefoluke:

"Wanni is funny but u people don't know."

@abigailabua:

"For something wey go soon end."

Wanni accuses Ben of touching Handi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni looked distraught as she shared how her co-housemate Ben behaved to her sister, Handi Danbaki, while she was sleeping.

She narrated to Shaun Okojie that Ben had said she liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude.

While Shaun tried to calm her down, she said she would be calm but she would not take it likely with Ben.

