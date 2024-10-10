Yul Edochie must be one of the most blessed men alive to have a wife who strokes his ego this often

Another video of one of Nigeria's most controversial couples has surfaced online, and fans are talking

Yul was seen walking around a room, shoulders high, as his second wife, Judy Austin, hailed him, adding that he was the freshest king alive

It does not seem as though Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, will be leaving the news anytime soon.

The Nollywood movie actor and the love of his life were in the faces of social media users recently after they rolled out a new post.

As usual, Judy went on another hyping spree, calling her man and the father of two of her kids very sweet names, but in Igbo language.

As this was going on, Yul Edochie, dressed in a brown two-piece outfit with a gold neckpiece, was pacing around the room, soaking in all the goodness that he was being called.

The duo is not the favourite of many, considering what Yul Edochie did to his estranged wife May Edochie and their kids.

Judy wrote:

"The freshest KING Alive @yuledochie Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Eze Dike 1 of Nteje. A LION with the most BEAUTIFUL HEART ❤️AGU Nteje! AGU Nteje!! AGU Nteje!!!! My KING!!! My HONOR❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to Judy and Yul's video

Read some comments below:

@chef_amaa:

"See his head like onitsha main market eggroll."

@officialbblessingceo:

"See me blushing 😍😍😍😍😍. I love una so much . Judy baby u be woman abeg."

@iphy_love:

"This judy na mugu... so na this life she plan to live forever."

@fakier007:

"Her shame dae shame me."

@ijay_chukwu:

"Forget he is more fresh now than before. My power couple."

@drinksncoshop:

"This one life goals na to dey praise man."

@you_gooh:

"This man has not known peace since he entered this situation-ship."

@stellaobyubadi:

"What filter can not do doesn’t not exist."

@beccacruz231:

"See as una just Dey fool una sef😂😂😂."

@jaynnet_:

"Dem no get house?? Always in hotels."

Judy Austin appreciates fans

Meanwhile, Judy Austin appreciated her fans for the show of love toward her and her content on social media.

In her post, she shared lovely pictures and expressed her feelings, stating that she felt truly blessed.

Her appreciation generated mixed reactions from the comment section, as many shared their opinions about what she wrote.

