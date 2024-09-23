Pete Edochie's inlaw, Rita Edochie, has gone online to share her thoughts with people in relationships

Rita Edochie has made headlines following one of her posts on social media that sprang reactions online.

The 60-year-old Nollywood actress is known for discussing trending issues and publicly airing her thoughts on whatever she deems fit.

In a recent post online, the actress advised people to stop checking their partner's phones and looking for signs of infidelity on their partner's phones.

According to her, it is better to check if one's partner is happy rather than look for loopholes that connect them to cheating. She further noted that a happy partner will not think of cheating except if they are natural "dogs."

Rita wrote:

"Stop checking if your partner is cheating on you; rather, check if your partner is happy. A happy partner cannot cheat unless your partner is naturally a d*g"

See post here:

Rita Edochie trends online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@meritxclusivecoutoure:

"A happy partner cannot cheat ke? Lori iro ma🙄🙄."

@muchatitsits:

"So why do you blame Yul Edochie for cheating."

@officialzipporah7:

"You have just told us that may wasn’t making Yule happy abi?"

@dtalent411a:

"That's what you should to Advise your sister inlaw before taking side."

@ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"Happy or not, cheating of a thing has to deal with discipline."

@gift_stunning20:

"A happy partner can actually cheat....yes ma...no matter how good a woman is."

@realsplashjoy:

"Yul is naturally a Dog ma😂🏃‍. That one ashawo dey him eyes since he hen him small."

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

May Edochie is happy that Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is marking her birthday, and she has celebrated with her.

The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress, saying she had too much action.

She made an AI-generated image that looks so beautiful while she calls her sweet names on her special day.

