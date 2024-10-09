A video of Verydarkman driving a convertible car was recently shared online by his close associate Dkokopee

The video stirred rumours among online users, with many making bold allegations of how VDM had been earning money behind his series of online drama

Amid the different claims, Verydarkman has addressed the video with a warning message to Dkokopee

Dkokopee, a close associate of internet personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared a fun video on Tuesday, October 8, of him and the critic in a convertible car.

VDM was spotted behind the wheel, showing off his driving skills like a professional.

Video of VDM cruising in a convertible car leaves people talking. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

While Dkokopee didn't disclose who owned the convertible car, several netizens made bold claims, with many alleging that it belonged to Verydarkman.

Others suggested that VDM was a silent wealthy man, while others claimed he was making money from the calls and dramas he stirred up online.

VDM clears the air about new car

In a response in the comment section, the critic seemingly dismissed being the car's owner as he warned a Dkokopee against making such a video without informing him in advance.

"Them go say I don buy car now try dey tell me before you post na this guy," VDM wrote.

Watch the video of VDM driving a convertible car shared by Dkokopee below:

This is coming days after VDM debunked reports of him impregnating a lady.

What netizens said before VDM's response

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video before VDM cleared the air.

skinanachudy:

"Una get money lowkey 😂 jeje that kind thin."

meekmoses1:

"More whip VDM I don talk am boss u don buy car."

its_ezeaputa:

"See person wAy una talk say no get money."

iyydeeo9:

"Vdm don buy car again."

rechealjoseph_:

"@verydarkblackman so people are still behaving like this in this hardship nawao if u buy new car wetin concern them,no be ur life and moneyOmo me na food I Dey look for and minding my business."

dr_madu001:

"Normal VDM dey follow collect political money on a lowkey I go lie for you."

VDM replies Femi Falana

In other news, the critic replied to Femi Falana's letter and Falz's lawsuit against him.

The father and son reacted after VDM involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

