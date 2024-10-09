Ayo Maff's 8 Days music video has led to an exchange between him and netizens on X, formerly Twitter

The fast-rising singer had paid respect to his late colleague Mohbad in the music video

Ayo Maff's action triggered several netizens who claimed he was chasing clout by including Mohbad in his new project

Singer and songwriter Ayo Maff has released the visual for his track "8 Days," which reflects on his struggle, determination, and prayers for success.

To make the video special, Ayo Maff joined the list of singers who have paid tribute to late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad.

Mohbad's picture and name were spotted in the background of the video.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's picture and name were spotted in the background of the video.

However, Ayo Maff's action sparked mixed reactions as some netizens accused him of intentionally infusing Mohbad in the video to chase clout

Ayo Maff claps back at critics

The upcoming singer, in a clapback, insisted he would do whatever he wanted, even if it meant shooting a whole video about Mohbad.

"Many things wey people for genuinely like do but una go say na "Clout" so people dey dead their ideas. Omo owo Dey only focus on positive energy so talk your talk! If i like i go shoot an entire movie & dedicate am to Mohbad, call am clout, na ur problem be that! RIP IMOLE FOREVER," he said.

The singer's fan page also shared a throwback video of him with Mohbad as proof that he was close to the deceased and wasn't chasing clout.

What netizens said before Ayo Maff's response

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens that trailed Ayo Maff's music video. Read them below:

heisoozy:

"How the song take relate to mohbad …lol."

fimlex2:

"E no go beta for you."

dejballer:

"Leave person have díe to rest leave them all this music you are putting him in more pain."

itsbolaji12:

"Why you tag person wey done die?"

Successful1o1:

"You dey use person promote your video you dey say THIS ONE IS FOR YO."

Mohbad's widow performs his song

In other news, Mohbad's wife, Wumi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment as they sang and danced along.

