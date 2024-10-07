Verydarkman has stated that he is not expecting a baby from any lady, as many of his fans have believed

In the video made by the activist, he noted that a lot of people have been wishing him congratulations

He tackled bloggers spreading the news and warned them to stop spreading the such news about him

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the claims that he will soon be a father.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had fuelled rumour of expecting a baby with a lady who wanted to pin him down.

VDM warns fans, bloggers. Photo credit @verydarkblackman

Reacting to the tale, the TikToker noted that it was not true. He added that he used what he said in his previous post as an illustration.

Verydarkman warned people to leave him alone and stop sending congratulatory messages to him.

Verydarkman speaks about fans

In the video where he reacted to the pregnancy tale, the man, who loves calling out celebrities, noted that many people have been congratulating him. He mentioned that it was only his mother that has not congratulated him.

The controversial activist asked bloggers why they were spreading false news about him and sternly warned them to leave him alone.

Verydarkman calls out Gov Zulum

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had called out the governor of Borno state over the money donated to flood victims in the state.

He said he wanted the lawmakers to investigate the case because a lot of money were donated to the victims, but the governor has kept mute about it.

His speech sparked reactions among fans in the comments section, as they shared their opinion about VDM.

VDM replies Femi Falana over allegation

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

