Controversial critic Martins Otse has responded to netizens' criticism of his comment on music star Burna Boy in a new video.

Recall that VDM called out Burna Boy over Speed Darlington's disappearance and asked him to stop the oppression.

In a new video, VDM insists that if the Grammy award singer feels offended by Darlington’s words, he should sue him instead of getting him arrested.

VDM stated that the same way he called out Burna Boy, was how he called Davido's attention after Dammy Krane was arrested.

The critic also shared how Davido sent a tweet of Dammy Krane dragging him (VDM) following his release.

He also urged Nigerians to speak against the misuse of power.

VDM expressed his love for Burna Boy, adding that he has one of the best managers. However, he stated that his recent action was wrong.

He wrote in a caption:

"All I know be say I will be ag^!nst using police on people,recently davido was laughing at me over one tweet,guess what e no mean say make anybody lock anybody up,charge them."

Gemedia_:

"All of them are the same."

FaradayEzeh:

|"You said it all burna take him to court Court will invite akpi than do what ever they deem fit to him but using police is a big no bcos akpi should now charge police bridge if his right now after the same constitution say police can't hold person more than 24 hours."

ObynoOsond25878:

"Boss abeg I wan report matter to you,but I no no how I go take reach u....sorry for my manners Good afternoon."

Governorfelix:

"Stop promoting rubbish, where you when him dey talking down on burna? Did any one of you try to caution him over his statement?"

