Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has reacted to rapper Speed Darlington’s disappearance on social media

The music star’s whereabouts remain unknown shortly after he called out singer Burna Boy on social media

Stanley Ontop reacted to the news by sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu

Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has criticised Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, over Speed Darlington’s disappearance.

Just recently, a post on social media announced that Speedy had been missing for three days. Shortly after, music star Burna Boy posted some tweets that seemed to link him to the disappearance.

Recall that Speed Darlington had earlier called out Burna Boy after US music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.

Nigerians react as Stanley Ontop blames Burna Boy and mum for Speedy's disappearance. Photos: @thenamix, @speeddarlintv, @stanley_ontop

Stanley Ontop slams Burna, his mum

Shortly after the news of Speed Darlington’s disappearance went viral, filmmaker Stanley Ontop took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter.

The movie producer explained that Speedy had not been heard from for some days now after he called out Burna Boy. He then said if anything happened to Akpi, the Grammy-winning musician and his mother, Bose Ogulu, should be held accountable.

See his post below:

Fans react as Stanley Ontop drags Burna and mum

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Stanley Ontop’s post. Read them below:

Genev_fors:

“When akpi Dey run mouth….. the things he felt comfy doing here in Nigeria, can he do them in America. The guy really needs to watch. I pray he comes out of whatever it is.”

symplydumebi:

“How is this connected to Burnaboy.”

Real_lenna:

“Continue accusing people wrongly.”

Jennifer_jaychizz:

“Pls are you sure dey are the ones that arrested him.”

Moh__fuvkin_bad:

“You no add “allegedly” ontop abeg try dey calm down abeg, you don quick dey point finger.”

Big.b.e.l.l.a:

“Please confirm first, don't do things this way.”

Gigiswiz:

“Nawooh u don de call names now now.”

Nifemi1875:

“Burna boy suppose to sue all of you for this false allegations, how do you know his the one that kidnap akpi nonsense.”

Gloribok:

“Why are u mentioning burna boy name guyy?? even if he was picked up by Burna boy that’s gud for him. most of u talk without evidence just as u are doing now.”

Samad.4pf:

“No dey talk wetin you nor know.”

chioma_winniefred:

“Your blood too hot, try Dey calm down yeah.”

Yg_jennifer01:

“You won’t shut up baaa, why are you calling Burna now, even if Akpi called him out? Does it mean he’s the one responsible? Calm down ooh.”

Burna Boy trends amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy may have gotten involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationships with the opposite gender.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

