Global site navigation

Local editions

“Burna Boy, His Mum Should Be Held Accountable”: Stanley Ontop on Speed Darlington’s Disappearance
Celebrities

“Burna Boy, His Mum Should Be Held Accountable”: Stanley Ontop on Speed Darlington’s Disappearance

by  Taiwo Owolawi 3 min read
  • Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has reacted to rapper Speed Darlington’s disappearance on social media
  • The music star’s whereabouts remain unknown shortly after he called out singer Burna Boy on social media
  • Stanley Ontop reacted to the news by sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has criticised Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, over Speed Darlington’s disappearance.

Just recently, a post on social media announced that Speedy had been missing for three days. Shortly after, music star Burna Boy posted some tweets that seemed to link him to the disappearance.

Recall that Speed Darlington had earlier called out Burna Boy after US music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.

Speed Darlington missing: Stanley Ontop slams Burna Boy and mum.
Nigerians react as Stanley Ontop blames Burna Boy and mum for Speedy's disappearance. Photos: @thenamix, @speeddarlintv, @stanley_ontop
Source: Instagram

Stanley Ontop slams Burna, his mum

Read also

Burna Boy's cryptic post trends amid Speed Darlington's disappearance: "My Idolo can never do this"

Shortly after the news of Speed Darlington’s disappearance went viral, filmmaker Stanley Ontop took to his Instagram page to speak on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The movie producer explained that Speedy had not been heard from for some days now after he called out Burna Boy. He then said if anything happened to Akpi, the Grammy-winning musician and his mother, Bose Ogulu, should be held accountable.

See his post below:

Fans react as Stanley Ontop drags Burna and mum

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Stanley Ontop’s post. Read them below:

Genev_fors:

“When akpi Dey run mouth….. the things he felt comfy doing here in Nigeria, can he do them in America. The guy really needs to watch. I pray he comes out of whatever it is.”

Read also

Phyno’s clapback at troll who told him to quit music gets fans laughing hard: “Very good reply”

symplydumebi:

“How is this connected to Burnaboy.”

Real_lenna:

“Continue accusing people wrongly.”

Jennifer_jaychizz:

“Pls are you sure dey are the ones that arrested him.”

Moh__fuvkin_bad:

“You no add “allegedly” ontop abeg try dey calm down abeg, you don quick dey point finger.”

Big.b.e.l.l.a:

“Please confirm first, don't do things this way.”

Gigiswiz:

“Nawooh u don de call names now now.”

Nifemi1875:

“Burna boy suppose to sue all of you for this false allegations, how do you know his the one that kidnap akpi nonsense.”

Gloribok:

“Why are u mentioning burna boy name guyy?? even if he was picked up by Burna boy that’s gud for him. most of u talk without evidence just as u are doing now.”

Samad.4pf:

“No dey talk wetin you nor know.”

chioma_winniefred:

“Your blood too hot, try Dey calm down yeah.”

Yg_jennifer01:

“You won’t shut up baaa, why are you calling Burna now, even if Akpi called him out? Does it mean he’s the one responsible? Calm down ooh.”

Read also

BBNaija’s Ozee looks around, quickly kisses Onyeka during pool party, video trends: “He will deny”

Burna Boy trends amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy may have gotten involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationships with the opposite gender.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Taiwo Owolawi avatar

Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: