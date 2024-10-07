Following violence during the 2024 Rivers State local government elections, the Nigerian Youth Parliament advised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to distance himself from Rivers State politics

Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye praised Wike’s efforts in revitalising abandoned infrastructural projects in the FCT

Aye emphasised that Wike should focus on fulfilling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mandate to transform the FCT

FCT, Abuja—Following the violence that characterised the Rivers 2024 Local Government election, the Youth Parliament has advised the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to avoid the affairs of Rivers state.

Speaking with Legit.ng over the weekend in Abuja, the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye asked Wike to holistically focus on making Abuja a world-class city.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike told to avoid Siminalayi Fubara-led goverment Photo credit: Minister, Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Wike, who served two terms as governor of Rivers State and successfully ushered in his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has been in what can be described as a war after.

He said:

"He has finished his statutory two terms as governor of Rivers State and has successfully brought in his successor.

"He should therefore allow Governor Fubara to lead the state and take it to the next level."

Wike commended on infrastructural development in FCT

Aye reeled out some of Wike's good deeds and pointed at the minister's impressive strides in infrastructural development within the nation's capital, drawing comparisons to the previous two ministers.

Aye stated that Wike has done "far better" in reviving and completing several long-abandoned projects.

His words:

"We have at least seen projects that were abandoned being revisited by him, and some have been completed while others are still ongoing."

Calls for development of satellite towns

Despite the praise, Aye urged the minister to pay more attention to the satellite towns surrounding Abuja, where residents grapple with poor infrastructure, particularly roads.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised that the developmental needs of these towns are urgent, and addressing them would significantly enhance the quality of life for residents in these areas.

He said:

"There is a dire need for infrastructure in these satellite towns, especially roads. The minister should prioritize this as well."

The youth leader further encouraged Wike to focus his efforts on fulfilling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mandate to transform the FCT rather than involving himself in Rivers State's current governance.

Gunshots fired as Rivers LG election turns chaotic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the Rivers local government elections unfold across Rivers State, chaos erupted in Port Harcourt with reports of sporadic gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing unidentified individuals firing shots from a black Toyota Corolla near the Wimpy area, not far from the residence of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

The gunfire prompted panic among those in the vicinity, heightening tensions during an already charged electoral atmosphere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng