Members of Church of the Brethren (EYN) Moduganari in Maiduguri have mourned on social media following the sudden demise of their pastor

The pastor slumped during a child dedication on Sunday and passed away shortly after as efforts to revive him failed

The district church secretary of EYN has reacted to the pastor's unexpected demise with a touching Facebook post

Reverend Alaku Vincent of the Church of the Brethren (EYN) Moduganari in Maiduguri, Borno State, has died shortly after slumping on Sunday.

The cleric lost consciousness when he collapsed during a child dedication and could not be revived as attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Reverend Alaku Vincent slumped and died during a child dedication. Photo Credit: Timothy Hammajam, Nuhu S Adamu Mshelizah

Punch reported that the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Colleagues and church members mourn

Reacting to Reverend Alaku's demise on Facebook, the district church secretary of EYN, Timothy Hammajam, described him as a visionary leader and prayed his soul rests in peace. He wrote:

"Rev. Alaku Vincent (KZ Master) A Visionary leader with focus. May your soul rest in peace. KBC DCM 2003 graduating class will ever miss your elderly and prophetic words.

"May God comfort EYN and your family. Rest in peace till we come brother."

A friend of Reverend Alaku, Nuhu S Adamu Mshelizah, also penned a tribute to him. Nuhu said his departure left a "gaping hole" in his life. A part of his tribute read:

"...If hard work has a name, it's Alaku.

"If humility has a name, it's Alaku.

"If love has a name, it's Alaku.

"Farewell, my dear friend, my Eggon brother, and the revered Eggon Reverend in EYN-Church. Rest well, knowing your impact will continue to ripple through the lives you touched."

People mourned Reverend Alaku Vincent's demise

Vandi Kasu said:

"So sudden! May our brother/colleague's soul find solace with God. Amen."

Tizhe Ngabaye said:

"Sure Timo we have tears in our hearts, God loves him better, RIP bro till we come."

Stephen Mshelia said:

"Shalom sir! He stood on the altar and conquered."

Maria Galadima Sawa said:

"Hmmm..

"Rest in peace sir. May the Almighty God comfort the family and the church at large 🙏🏽."

Grace Wasinda said:

"May God comfort the entire Church in Jesus name amen."

Ubale Jummai said:

"Rest well father in the lord knowing you for over 2 decade is a blessing you a such a good man may your soul rest in peace with the lord my condolences sir."

