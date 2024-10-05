A rare video of evicted Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie has made its way online

The UK-based reality TV star was in an interview, discussing some aspects of the show, when eagle-eyed fans noticed his trouser

Shaun's interview clip has now garnered many comments online, and some could not fathom how he failed to spot the holes in his trouser

A hilarious clip of Shaun Okojie, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has surfaced online and continued to attract netizens' attention.

Shaun appeared on the show until he was asked to leave after seven weeks. While on the show, he was notable for being the 'fresh London boy.' However, a recent clip of him surfaced on the internet, making fans second-guess their perception of him.

Fans laugh as Shaun's torn trousers make their way online. Credit: @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Shaun Okoji was a guest on a podcast show where she recounted his stay on the Big Brother Naija show.

Shaun's sitting position oozed so much confidence as he spread his arms and legs open, but something caught the eyes of eagle-eyed netizens. It was the numerous holes between his jean trousers. They were quite obvious and almost impossible to ignore.

Watch clip here:

Mixed reactions trail clip of Shaun's trouser

Legit.ng compiled reactions below

@CE_JAY_:

"Ahh ahh broke dirty london boy 🤣🤣🤣."

@Kira_xxxxx1:

"As far as ntin touch my fav u fit drag shaun but make ntin touch wanni."

@Vivian30907671:

"Shaun is a goat."

@dikebeauty75995:

"Broke dirty thing….poor London tout."

@estychy1:

"Finish him...l love it ...mumu shaun."

@MercifulNaya:

"He looks like he doesn't wipe his after pooping 🤣🤣."

@Sassy_Doreen:

"You people should leave wanni husband."

@mwanawevhumbune

"This boy eh ,his fashion sense is wack to me."

Shaun receives N3m gift from fans

Meanwhile, evicted Big Brother Naija season nine housemate Shaun Okojie was well-received by his fans.

He was given the sum of N3m, which excited him as he stared at the dummy cheque from Sterling Bank.

Several social media users were happy for him and congratulated him on the financial reward, while others felt indifferent.

