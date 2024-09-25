Big Brother Naija season nine housemate, Shaun Okojie, was evicted last Sunday, September 22, and he was well-received by his fans

He was given the sum of N3m which left him excited as he stared at the dummy cheque from Sterling Bank

Several social media users were happy for him and they congratulated him for the financial reward while others felt indifferent

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Shaun Okojie, felt delighted as his fans gave him N3m gift recently.

Fans gift BBNaija Shaun N3m. Image credit: @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

The season nine housemate was evicted from the show on Sunday night, September 22, after an event outing.

In a video shared by @AssistantEbukaa on X, Shaun was in the company of some of his fans as he held the dummy N3m cheque from Sterling Bank.

The screenshot of the N3m alert was also shared online. Some netizens congratulated the reality star while others felt the money was not real.

See the video below

Peeps react to Shaun's N3m gift

Several netizens have reacted to Shaun's gift. See some of the comments below:

@Phunmie_A:

"Una don start this fan thing again ... How Tinubu wan take bliv say country hard now."

@Ahujachim:

"Good for him if it is truly from fans."

@Avenata01:

"It's from us oh.. we don't do audio

@realityshowluva:

"Please tell us who it is from then, smh."

@Preciou86067768:

"Na from who before? stupid talk."

@mimi_vee_:

"Cry me a river, this is just a sneak for his media rounds… A lot awaits for him."

@everyan47:

"Them don start ooo now now."

@Ezedi_Onochie:

"Shaun, you deserve it and more."

@VeronicaMadu1:

"Shaun get fans?"

@bummiearo:

"Good for him."

@lastbornhitler:

"Wow. this is amazing Shaun. wins pal!"

@BrianTubey1:

"I have watched successfully but yooh this is nice and lovely."

Shaun's clothes found in the house

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaun spurred massive reactions online after some of the housemates discovered that he didn't pack his belongings for the eviction.

The model and former footballer was one of the three housemates who left the reality TV show on September 22.

A recent video online saw Wanni and Onyeka helping the reality TV star arrange his unpacked belongings.

