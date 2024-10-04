Nigerian singer Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has waded into the online drama between OBO and Wizkid

On Instagram, Spesh posted a throwback photo of himself with the two top musicians and accompanied it with a strange message

Spesh’s post went viral and raised the concerns of netizens as they wondered the meaning of his caption

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has reacted to the ongoing drama with Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Recall that in the late hours of October 1, Wizkid went on an almost 24-hour rant about Davido on his X page. The Grammy-winning musicians rained insults on the 30BG boss without giving fans an insight into what caused their issues.

As the drama continued to heat up, Davido’s hypeman, Spesh, took to his Instagram page to address the issue.

Fans react to Davido's aide Spesh's strange post amid Wizkid drama. Photos: @specialspesh

The celebrity hype man posted a throwback photo of himself with Davido and Wizkid, and accompanied it with a strange caption.

According to Spesh, it’s already too late. He wrote:

“E DON LATE ⏰!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Spesh’s strange post

It did not take long for Special Spesh’s post to draw the attention of netizens. A number of them raised their concerns about what he meant with his strange caption while others assumed he meant it was too late for the two musicians to reconcile.

Read their comments below:

Hypeman_legiz:

“Hmmmmmmmmm!!”

Iamdaniel_eric:

“Tell us this story na😂😂.”

Deksyn:

“E go collect 😂.”

Official_leczy:

“Oti Di War War War 😂.”

ashiedubuchi:

“Na una wey be associates dey bring problem between this two lovely guys.”

Iamagentmoni:

“Wetin late? See how Osakpolo be like another thing with nasal piercing.”

mrpresidennnt':

“SPESH!!!!!! Gimme your phone 😩.”

Omoadebisi102:

“Go tweet go tag him if them born una well. If truly you be spesh 😂😂 go and tag him there. Too late for person wey get records pass your Oga.”

Zoe_testimony_:

“E no late, spesh rest in Jesus name. Let love lead please, guys. There’s nothing in this life ooo. Let’s live, love and make the world a better place ❤️.”

real_adeabii:

“All people wey dey davido crew none get sense❌.”

Ogbby96:

“Not Davido tryna act all saint but using his crew to reply Lmao🤣.”

Wizkid's sister reacts to threat

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid fight with his boss.

Wizkid’s elder sister, known as Yeetee on Instagram, took to her story channel to sound the alarm about the post made by Davido’s aide.

Her post raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens.

