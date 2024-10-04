Nigerian journalist, businessman and motivational speaker Dele Momodu is in high spirits as he remembers the good old days

The chairman of Ovation Media shared a video of himself dancing to the song Juju Maestro, Shina Peter sang for Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke

His caption recounted the days when the Juju singer's songs' were viral across nations, spurring reactions online

Dele Momodu, a prominent media personality in Nigeria, made headlines after being spotted dancing online.

The Ovation chairman shared a picture of himself vibing to a song that Shina Peter, a Nigerian Juju musician, had composed for his bosom friend, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who also doubles as Davido's uncle.

Taking to his IG page, Momodu wrote and reminisced on the good old days when Shina Peters' albums went viral across nations.

He wrote:

"We grew up in the SHINAMANIA era. 35 years after SIR SHINA PETERS released that monster album ACE in 1989, we are still unable to shake off that fever that spread across nations like wildfires."

He continued in parts:

"His recent special composition for GOVERNOR ADEMOLA ADELEKE, his bosom friend, rekindled our love for this amazing artist who turned us all into his devotees at the Stadium Hotel Surulere, Lagos, on Friday nights, in those beautiful, good old days."

Watch clip here:

Fans react as Dele Momodu vibes

Read some comments below:

@dr.akin_oyedapo:

"😂😂😂 so Chief can dance like this? Definitely the adage that says wen u waka with friends u go dey act like them, Imole de is ur friend so copy is allowed 😂😂😂😂, nice 1 sir."

@bio_biio:

"I was in nysc camp iyana ipaja when it was released."

@ajidagba2140:

"Daddy I love your dancing 😍🔥God bless you sir 😍."

@iyabolawani:

"Happy times.. have a great."

@bi.shop810:

"Dele the owambe maestro."

@funmie_gold_:

"Uncle mi enjoyment minister 🙌🙌🙌."

Dele Momodu opens up Davido, Sophia issue

Meanwhile, Davido and his baby mama, Sophia, are fighting over the custody of their daughter, Imade, which got traction from Dele Momodu.

Momodu maintained that the singer and his family have always had access to Imade, and the real issue was the house rent payment, which he agreed with Sophia's proposition.

Momodu then said he was shocked to learn that Davido had filed an affidavit in court claiming he did not have access to Imade.

