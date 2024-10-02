On-Air-Personality, Do2dtun, has shared how he feels about the ongoing rift between singers Davido and Wizkid

According to the presenter, anytime they choose to drop their songs, their fans will still listen to them and they will make money

He also noted that though rivalry is common in the music industry, Davido and Wizkid's case has extended for too long

On-Air-Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, aka Do2dtun, has shared his take on the fight between singers Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Wizkid had stated that he was dropping a song on October 1, 2024. While his fans were expecting his song, they began a comparison with what Davido was also expected to release on the same date.

However, Wizkid went on X to make harsh comments about Davido's personality and described him as a bingo and other unkind words.

This unsettled Do2dtun who stated that this was the longest fight in the entertainment industry and he was tired of it. He added that if both artistes drop their songs on the same day, their fans would listen and fight on their behalf. Nevertheless, they would still make their money.

A netizen Omolomo made reference to how veteran Fuji singers Pasuma and Osupa also had rivalry in the industry. Do2dtun countered him and said theirs was for a decade. Besides, Wizkid and Davido's fight is over a decade.

See Do2dtun's tweet below:

Peeps react to Do2dtun's tweets

Check out some of the reactions to Do2dtun's tweets below:

"Pasuma and Osupa rivalry giran pass all this online stuff o."

"We want peace. We don't need all this. Enough. Fuel is high, rice is high, transportation is high."

"Na Davido dey cause am now. He can’t caution his people."

"I do not find it amusing anymore! It now looks like a show of clowns."

"Na to lock both of them inside one room for 48hrs. Irritating stuff haba."

