IK Osakioduwa has marked the 16th year of his wedding anniversary with his wife as he shared a lovely post

In the post, he thanked her for their interesting and amazing family, he also shared his some family pictures

IK made some vows to his wife and shared another special picture of how he wanted them to age together

Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, has marked his 16th year wedding anniversary in a special way with his wife.

In a post on his social media page, the man known for his financial stance thanked his wife for giving him an amazing and interesting family.

IK Osakioduwa's family on anniversary. Photo credit @ikosakioduwa

Source: Instagram

He also made some unusual vows with his wife. According to him, he will continue to fart under the cover.

The TV host also mentioned that he will keep watching movies and will not listen to her.

IK further promised to dance shirtless just to annoy her and smack her backside while she walks past.

IK shares pictures

In the post to celebrate his anniversary, he shared some lovely family pictures taken at different years to make their wedding anniversary.

Recall that IK always mark his wedding anniversary every year.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail IK's post

Here are some of the reactions of fans to the post made by the media personality:

@am_dbillions:

"Love is beautiful, na who marry nonsense go think say love hard but it's a beautiful thing."

@silvermercy112:

"Dear future husband please I beg you don't fart under the duvet, I fit give you smack down, na small thing dey pain me."

@oreofeojeniyi:

"Aww sweet one..no be everytime divorce divorce..may God uphold you together..many more blissful years together in the land of the living."

@trina_joness:

"I pray they continue to last in love."

@yandetunez:

"You see that Ffart under the cover ? Fan go come blow am directly into your nose.. the satisfaction when you’re the farter and not the fartee."

@onyekweluchumas:

"Nice one. Leading a good example that worthy of emulation. Congratulations to you IYKE my friend."

@icontmusic247:

"Happy anniversary."

@teenotch:

"Mess under the cover you go reach your papa house ooo.. Why you go wan kill me."

@madona_simeon:

"Wife Abi sister cos dem resemble o."

IK Osakioduwa marks wedding anniversary

The ace TV and radio presenter had celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Olo, sharing photos of them on his page a few years ago.

IK captioned his post with a lengthy romantic epistle about his wife and their beautiful marriage that has produced two children.

Osakioduwa revealed in his post that he had always known that he and his wife were always going to be friends forever, and 14 years down, he still feels the same way about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng