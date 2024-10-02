Nigerian music sensation David 'Davido' Adeleke has just made an exciting announcement on social media

Davido, who shared a snippet of his first single of 2024, plans to celebrate the 5th year anniversary of his album 'A Good Time' amid his drama with Wizkid

Additionally, the twin dad revealed that he will also be celebrating his birthday on the same day, making it a double celebration

Nigerians, especially the 30BG supporters, are ecstatic following a juicy announcement made by Davido.

Additionally, Davido shared that he will also be celebrating his birthday on the same day, making it a double celebration. This announcement came after he shared a snippet of his first single of 2024 with his fans via his official Instagram page.

Davido announces 'A Good Time' album 5th year celebration. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares plans

According to the global music sensation, he would be celebrating the 5th year anniversary of his album "A Good Time" on his birthday, November 21.

The show will happen in Atlanta, Davido's second home country, as he urged his fans to secure their tickets in time.

He wrote:

"ATL! Come celebrate with us for one of the most can’t miss events of the year. We’re celebrating 5IVE YEARS of my album A GOOD TIME and it’s my birthday so you know we gonna go crazy. See you November 21st ."

See post here:

Recall that in 2020, Davido shook the music scene after he released his 17-track project, 'A Good Time', with guest features from international artists like Summer Walker, Popcaan, Gunna, and many others.

FC blasts Davido

Read some comments from netizens below:

@lifeofolaa:

"So true true you collect arena wey wizkid no fit sell out take do birthday ahh idolo you be bully."

@barbiecuefish:

"Album of the year?? You must be joking 🤣😂😂 all your albums time don less 😂😂."

@nonsoo_:

"So Davido wan do birthday for where Wizkid no fit sell out."

@wizkidfc_:

"Bro just wan be like WizKid."

@TOPMOONGANG:

"Davido really try his best to be ahead of Wizkid but grace is different from ranting, we all know , who got the grace."

@reallest_gee:

"Influencer of the year, nobody fit collect am from you not even Don jazzy."

Dammy Krane co-signs Wizkid’s new name for Davido

According to a previous report, Dammy Krane found a way to participate in the heated online debate between Wizkid and Davido.

Legit.ng reported that the Made in Lagos hitmaker recently called the Unavialbe siner new names in a tweet.

Following that, Dammy, known for antagonising Davido, shared his take on the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng