A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of his biological mother using palm oil to safeguard his house

In a video, the woman arrived at the uncompleted building and poured red oil around the house while praying against evil

Some social media users who watched the video on TikTok noted that it was a form of protection in Igbo land

A Nigerian man recently shared a touching video confirming his mother's deep love and concern for him.

The clip captured the elderly woman performing a traditional ritual to safeguard her son's uncompleted building.

Nigerian mum safeguards son's new house Photo credit: @hooverfamily/TikTok.

Woman pours red oil around son's house

Hooverfamily posted the emotional video on TikTok, revealing his mother's protective gesture.

With palm oil in hand, she fatefully poured it around the edges of the house, accompanied by fervent prayers to ward off evil influences.

The video sparked a wave of admiration and nostalgia among viewers, especially those familiar with Igbo customs.

Many claimed the ritual was a symbolic act of protection, highlighting the significance of maternal love and blessings in Igbo culture.

"If your mom is still here with us that means you need no explanation, her love and prayers keeps me going, she’s my God on earth, she’s second after my father, but it’s sad that he’s no here to testify, I believe he’s proud where ever he is now?" the video's caption read.

Reactions trail Nigerian mother's protective gesture

TikTok users appreciated the special bond between the mother and son.

@paris_light asked:

"The red oil is for what pls?"

@Nwakor commented:

"Evidence of good mom. If you know u know."

@chukwuemekaokonk2 said:

"Good mother’s dont want anything to happen to his children."

@Eze amama said:

"Na to simply neutralise any bad thing or bad energy done on that land or premises and to welcome good energy."

@KeanuReeves commented:

"Super story akuko just make una careful in life. Don't trust friends limit friends."

@Omoaso3 said:

"Mama sabi I did this also when I build mine. But my I got the house and break down so they say it will take all the bad luck or any thing they put in the land back you hv to do it for three days."

@Daking said:

"If you praise ur mama finish, enter house and do not compare ur story with others. There are lot of mothers whom has stand firm for their children but what must be must be. Do not compare to avoid tins."

@iphiee commented:

"Wow mom anointing the compound. May God answer all her prayers and may she live to enjoy more of God’s blessings. Amen."

@Ndajiuten added:

"The most powerful prayer God answer the most is mummy's prayer, and the best way of fortifying any evil spirit."

