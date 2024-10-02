Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has caused a stir over his newly unveiled iPhone 16 on social media

Just recently, the movie star shared a video on Snapchat showing the moment he unboxed the brand-new device

This came only days after he dropped hints for fans about getting the phone for him, and netizens have reacted to the new development

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has acquired a brand new iPhone 16, which has caught the interest of Nigerians on social media.

Just recently, the movie star took to his Snapchat page to share a video showing the moment he unveiled the new device.

Video of Timini unboxing iPhone 16 trends. Photos: @_timini

In the clip, Timini was seen cutting off the paper seal on the iPhone box before flipping it over to show that it was the latest iPhone 16, a device that is said to have cost over N4 million.

The Nollywood star’s unboxing video came only a few days after he had posted online, indirectly asking fans about buying the phone for him.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Timini’s iPhone 16

Timini’s unboxing video for his brand-new iPhone 16 made the rounds online and raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

havilahdivas101:

“My own fans na to shout untop my head una sabi.hissssss.”

Ceo_riaa:

“When did phone become an achievement for boys? Princesses in disguise.”

Official_abfinnest:

“Na one fan buy am already.”

Slidebig_:

“Oga!! Make better investment. iPhone 17 will be out next yr smh.”

Iamsavage_princess:

“Una dey do unboxing for phone 😂😂😂😂God abeg.”

Thegirl_favoured:

“He deserves it.”

Bukolaswaggar:

“Is the way Nigeria people see iPhone as big things for me?? 😂 na wa oooo.”

Ebay_dada:

“2024 achievement???.”

Nwaforesther995:

“So buying iPhones is now achievement in Nigeria 🇳🇬 wow.”

Destiny_ighoigho:

“Are these pipo really turning iPhone 16 as achievements 😂.”

_iamsheila__:

“He was prolly already buying it before he wrote that.”

Officialdamianwan:

“Ona no dey shame o ,this na phone wey almost every high sch children get fr Yankee 😂.. Na wetin Ona dey célébrate?”

Cubana Chiefpriest to buy iPhone 16 for wife, kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has opened up on plans to gift his wife and children the newly launched iPhone 16.

The best friend of music artist Davido, who is preparing to establish his son's restaurant, took to Instagram to ask for support from Nigerians, revealing his desire to give his wife and boys four iPhone 16s.

