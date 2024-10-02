One of Wizkid's billionaire fans has called out his counterpart, Davido, for releasing the snippet of his first official 2024 single

According to the man who publicly aired his displeasure, Davido should be arrested for committing such a grave offence, in his words, "Defamation of Verbality"

He continued in his rant, suggesting where the singer should be deported to so he does not further corrupt the air space

Wizkid FC has joined their boss in his fight against his rival, Davido, over releasing a snippet of his first single in 2024.

It all began when both industry giants dragged the same date, October 1, 2024, to make a big announcement to their fans. While Wizkid announced the release of a single, Davido shared his snippet via his official IG page and across his other platforms.

The twin dad was greeted with a tweet from Wizkid, who called his song 'mid' and slammed other artists in the industry.

Man heavily jabs at Davido

In support of Star Boys' move, one of his loyalists took to social media to share his take on the song and called for Davido's immediate arrest.

He noted that although Davido's father is rich, his wealth is not comparable to that of his own father.

Watch full clip here:

Fans react to FC fan rant

Read some reactions below:

@orikri_ogheneovo_1"

"Who be dis werey we beards full he full face Ewu."

@samklef:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Truth on this. dirty bingos go cry."

@__oyebisi:

"If you want to trend,just mention Davido. He’s the air y’all breathe."

@theconsulatevip:

"Normally I sing pass frogido and I am a die hard fan of davido but I must say the truth . Musically davido is not close to big wiz . The difference is clear."

@247inmybag:

"Davido dey busy with puma una dey here dey cry."

@kennedyexcel:

"What if dem first deport you to North Korea or Gaza make you go help dem fight Israel war e go make sens."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Wizkid must you use Davido to promote your album 💿???"

@daddi_bwoi:

"Bro davido is doing music for fun!! But wizkid and the rest they are doing it for achievement, na two different things were."

@oba.finest:

"If them come carry you for hux now you go say oppression."

@justbeing_muna:

"No Davido, No content! Good stuff."

@iwayyy_gram:

"I can’t be Man U fan and still be 30bG fan ooo… God forbid, thank God I be fc since “ holla@ ur boy”. Wiz dey always give me joy."

Fans involve billionaire Tony Elumemu

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Davido's new beef has gotten messier, with fans suggesting that OBO's recent link-up with billionaire Tony Elumelu might have stirred up the new drama.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido performed at an event in New York, USA, to mark Tony Elumelu's bank's anniversary.

Wizkid's absence at the event despite being Tony Elumelu's bank ambassador had triggered reactions.

Source: Legit.ng