Nigerians are in high spirits after one of their favourite Afrobeat starts, Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, made an announcement online

Recall that Davido had initially mentioned that he would make an announcement on Independence Day, October 1

In a new post on his official IG page, he shared a video where he was seated among his associates while a new sound played in the audio

Davido just made his fans' day by making an important announcement via his official social media page.

The father of four had earlier hinted at sharing some juicy news with his fans via his Twitter page. His post caused backlash from naysayers as it collided with that of his industry rival Wizkid, who also planned to release new music on October 1, 2024.

Davido shares snippet online

Days later, the award-winning singer took to his official IG page, where he posted a random video while playing what sounded like a new tune in the audio. It also sounded like singer BNXN was featured on the banging tune which is about to hit the airwaves.

Davido's caption read:

"First single of the year loading 👀. Happy Independence Day 🇳🇬."

See Davido's post here:

His post has caused so much excitement online, as many of his lovers impatiently anticipate the new tune. Also, comments from his former lawyer, Bobo, and his aide, Israel, were spotted.

Celebs, fans hail Davido

Read some comments below:

@mosopelgs:

"Wizkid no fit drop today again."

@isrealdmw:

"YOU FINISH WORK SIR."

@prince_ii:

"Your body na chairman I loyal gaaaaaan!"

@poco_lee:

"Too Active."

@ashidapo:

"I must tell my mummy for ya."

@themanlikeicey:

"The chorus slaps."

@characterchief:

"The character don burst them ask me question about this year….na ones you help me reply them with Gbedu when dey burst brain 🧠 @davido fun wan tan extra."

@_osbert:

"My idolo don activate. Na Buju be that?"

Davido laughs hard at Odumodublvck

According to a previous report, Davido reacted to a new song released by Odumodublvck and Tobe Nwigwe, posted on social media.

In the new video, Odumodublvck sat down, and some women stood on the staircase near him.

In the comment section of the video's cover, Davido said that it was good to calm down once in a while.

