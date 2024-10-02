Wizkid's new beef with Davido has stirred up another drama between FCs and 30BGs

Amid backlashes that have trailed Wizkid's tweet, FCs have pointed fingers at Davido's creative director as the originator

Wizkid in a series of tweets had referred to Davido as talentless, and wack, among others, sparking uproar online

The new beef between Nigeria's music giants Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido has taken over Nigerian social media, with fans of the stars pointing accusing fingers at each other.

Recall that Wizkid caused an uproar with his series of tweets in which he publicly slammed Davido, whom he called talentless and wack.

Davido's creative director's cryptic tweet trends. Credit: @blackycoone @wizkidayo

Following Wizkid's tweet, several netizens clapped back at the Star Boy Entertainment frontman, stating that he was dragging an innocent Davido to gain clout for promoting his soon-to-be-released album.

In a bid to defend Wizkid, the singer's fans, known as Wizkid FCs, are pointing fingers at Davido's creative director, Tycoone, for starting the new beef.

Davido's creative director and close friend, Tycoone, had on October 1 dropped a cryptic tweet, believed by many to be a subtle dig at Wizkid.

"Tell your daddy to drop now," Tycoone had written in a tweet.

See the tweet below:

People react to Tycoone's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as some of Wizkid's FC claimed Davido's creative director was the first to look for trouble.

l_e_k_a_n__:

"Maybe if Tycoone didn’t go fishing for trouble… dem for no dey cuss him boss. That era of Wiz looking away is over."

techdior:

"But for real, na Tycoone tweet rattle Wizkid like this. Chai, Wizkid is really pained and hurt man. Davido took everything from him including Tony Elumelu."

_ayomide09:

"Lmao, na Tycoone go find wahala sha."

lifeofolaa:

"Just one tweet from Tycoone and the whole wizkid fc camp scatter."

Wizkid criticises Davido's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid took to X to hurl shades at Davido following his newly released song.

Wizkid bragged about his influence and claimed that his rival had dropped another "mid song"

"Big me, just like… Puussy boys dropping mids again! Una don tire! Make una go rest small," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng