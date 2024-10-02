Davido's ally and blogger Tunde Ednut recently proposed a boxing match between OBO and Wizkid

Tunde Ednut also seemingly threw shades at Wizkid about the singer not having videos of him in the gym like Davido

The Instagram blogger's proposed boxing match has stirred reactions from many, including OBO's aide Isreal DMW

The new feud between Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido has seen a popular Instagram blogger and an ally of the DMW label boss, Tunde Ednut, propose a boxing match for the two music stars.

Tunde Ednut shared a picture of Davido and Wizkid why, asking fans to pick who they believe would emerge victorious in a boxing bout.

Tunde Ednut claims Davido would defeat Wizkid in a boxing bout. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the blogger, in a caption, sent a message to Wizkid's FCs, suggesting that Davido would easily defeat their favourite.

"Wizkid FCs, Una know the truth. You know the winner for street. Forget internet keyboard WHO GO WIN????" He asked.

Tunde also commented that, unlike Wizkid, there have been numerous videos of Davido in the gym.

He wrote,

"You don ever see Wizkid for gym? We see Davido all the time. No try David Oo!"

See Tunde Ednut's post as he proposed a boxing bout between Wizkid and Davido:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid's fans accused Davido's creative director of starting the new feud.

Isreal DMW, others react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including a comment from Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, who dropped crying emojis.

isrealdmw:

"HMMMMMM😢."

See other comments below:

tiphegold_:

"My idolo leading the votes haha."

mr.zamoney:

"Small body no be sickness."

sam0sky27:

"20men shall fall that day if you cross my lane oh ooo."

onyinyechukwu______:

"No be by size o. Wizkid go Comot him teeth. Wizkid na street boy."

louis_gotpaid:

"Be like una dey forget say Davido na strong man if u no u no."

What Wizkid said about Davido's song

In other news, Wizkid hurled shades at Davido after his newly released song.

The Nigerian Star Boy bragged about his influence and claimed that his rival had dropped another "mid song".

"Big me, just like… Puussy boys dropping mids again! Una don tire! Make una go rest small," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng