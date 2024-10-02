Davido Announces Latest Achievement Amid New Name Given to Him by Wizkid: “My Own Shoes”
- Nigerian singer Davido made waves online with his recent achievement despite the recent callouts from his colleague Wizkid
- The Afrobeats superstar announced his shoe line with Puma a few minutes after his perceived rival hurled shades at him online
- In the video that has since caught the attention of many, the twin dad shared his excitement with the public
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, appears to have much going on for him, while his colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, stirs up drama between them.
Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in a series of online tweets, hurled shades at the Unavailble crooner after the former released a single on the date (October 1st) he had picked. The father of four boys went as far as giving him a name and tagged him as untalented.
In the midst of the chaos, Davido shared the good news of having a shoe line with Puma. The singer celebrated the lunch in New York and shared videos from the event on his Instagram story.
Making the announcement himself, he wrote:
“I have my own shoe.”
See the video below:
Davido spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
medoski0023:
"One the make collab shoe with puma de other de smoke expired weed de cap nonsense."
octavio21022:
"001 is having fun why bush meat dey chase clout...Just wow."
kriz_nation11:
"Make Davido open puma store for bigkid make he dey sell shoes there."
gen_ip:
"Keep Winning King David 👑 ❤️ Make dem dey Dere dey do Cho Cho Cho."
iam_kingkevinkul:
"This are the reason why that small boy dey envy am but the 001 keep on progressing every day."
"Wizkid has just 4 hits, no project that stands out": Daniel Regha knocks singer's comment about OBO
olamide123788:
"Nah uba endorsement dey pain baba make we no mind werey 😂 jare."
jojo______005:
"Davido dey launch Puma the other lizard dey chase clout what a life."
Wizkid claims Davido is not his industry rival
The singer shared more details of what he thought about his colleague Davido.
Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, in a series of new tweets, lambasted his perceived rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, for the latest single he teased and gave him a new name, “Frogido”.
Following that, the father of four boys explained further reasons why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.
