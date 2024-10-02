Nigerian social media critic Daniel Regha has shared his opinion about Wizkid's recent comment on Davido's first single of the year

Recall that Wizkid and Davido had both hinted at dropping new tunes on October 1, which Davido did but indirectly got criticized by his rival

Speaking on the issue, Daniel Regha shared his take on Wizkid's music and gave reasons why he should not speak ill of Davido's craft

The Nigerian music scene rivals are back at it, and this time, it begins with Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun firing the first shot.

Daniel Regha, a social media critic, has weighed in on the brewing drama between Wizkid and his counterpart, Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that will be recalled that the top Afrobeat giants have initially hinted at dropping new announcements for their fans.

Davido fulfilled his promise by sharing a snippet of his first single of the year on his official Instagram page. Reacting to his rival's song, Wizkid took to Twitter to call the song 'mid'.

"Big me, just like… Puussy" boys dropping mids again! Una don tire! Make una go rest small!"

Wizkid's comment displeased Daniel Regha, who shared his hot take.

Daniel Regha slams Wizkid

Taking to Twitter, Daniel Regha stated that Wizkid is in no position to trash another's music as he can only boast of three to four hit songs in his entire career, with "no stand-out project".

He continued by noting that Wizkid's reliance on the industry is only a result of Davido's existence.

Regha said:

"Wizkid that has just about 3 to 4 h!t s@ngs so far is calling other artistes mids? Asides his first album (Superstar), he d¤esn't really have any project that really stands out.

See his post here:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's rant

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@lifeofolaa:

"Davido is more talented than wizkid, I can die on this hill."

@davayking:

"You can call Davido anything, but not talentless and not wack! Wack can never survive 10yrs in Nigeria."

@Kellybonito_:

"The realest tweet from you. I completely agree."

@damilarexn:

"Normally that Midzkid no get talk for mouth but you sef see wetin David dey do."

@iAmmiira_:

"Someone that has fallen off, he’s only chance of surviving is Davido."

@belikebaddy:

"That boy is just mid, zero talent just clout."

@viekie_coco:

"Cook him but Davido is clear please!!!!"

Davido teases fans with news

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Davido took to social media to prepare the minds of his fans for his big announcement.

The 30BG boss shared that he had something big to announce on October 1, 2024, and it got people talking.

Recall that Wizkid had also teased fans with an announcement to be made on October 1, and FC members had a lot to say.

