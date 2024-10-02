As Big Brother Naija season 9 show draws to an end, a video of Kassia's family drumming support for her husband Kellyrae has emerged online

In the viral clip, Kassia's dad, uncle and siblings appreciated fans while urging them to keep voting for Kellyrae ahead of the grand finale

Recall that Kassia, who was recently evicted, in an appreciation post also appealed to her fans to vote for Kellyrae

The family members of Big Brother Naija season 9 evicted housemates Kassia are trending on social media over a video of them sending a message to fans ahead of the grand finale come Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Like Kassia, who expressed gratitude to her fans and encouraged them to vote for her husband, Kellyrae, her family did the same in a video.

Kassia's dad, uncle, siblings drum support for Kellyrae. Credit: iamkellyarae

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Kassia's father, uncle, and siblings were seen appreciating fans for their support so far while appealing to them to keep voting for Kellyrae.

Watch the video below:

Recall that after Kassia's eviction from the BBNaija house, Kellyrae, who had kept his personal life under wraps, shocked other housemates after disclosing that he is married to Kassia.

Meanwhile, the winner of this season's edition will take home the grand prize of N100 million, a brand-new SUV, and additional sponsored prizes yet to be unveiled.

Fans tip Kellerae to emerge winner

Read some of the comments from fans below:

realucheebere:

"Mr Sule has won already On Go."

omotayokareemah:

"Pls guys Let’s break Laycon Record in the history of Bbn 70% is not small for Kellyrae guys we can do it."

ojiokegiff:

"I need to rest the way I was walking around and vote with people phone since Monday, needed to be study I put the energy on business, I will come millionaire in two months."

ogomimi22:

"I’m so exhausted oooo. I don do my best. I have no number again ooo. I pray and hope Kelly comes home with this money."

Nina blasts Kellerae, Kassia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nina Ivy reacted to the statement by the management of housemates, Kellyrae and Kassia Sule.

Nina said it was silly to think that Kellyrae would share the money with Kassia.

She added that their management sounded like a hater of success. Consequently, she advised her fans to vote for Kassia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng