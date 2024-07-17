After nearly 12 months, Big Brother Naija, the reality TV show is back, and according to the details released, it is set to be bigger than ever

During a press briefing by Multichoice, the show's organisers, it was revealed that housemates will be admitted into Biggie's house in pairs, but there will be only one winner

According to the CEO of Multichoice, the show plans to make the competition fiercer this season

One of Africa's biggest reality TV shows, Big Brother Naija, is set to return to screens across Nigeria as excitement builds.

The show organisers, Multichoice, recently held a press briefing to educate the BBNaija fans on what to expect for the 2024 edition, which is the season 9.

Details about the BBNaija season 9 emerge online. Photo credit: @ebuka/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

According to John Ugbe, CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, this year's show is set to shatter the ceilings with numerous twists and drama.

He revealed that housemates will be entering the show as pairs this year, but only one person will win the prize money and other gifts, including N100 million and an SUV.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Important details about BBNaija 2024

Unlike previous seasons, housemates will enter Biggie's house this year and face challenges as a team or a couple.

The Big Brother Naija season 9 will run for 71 days, after which a winner will emerge. Ugbe also noted that there would be no camera time for lackeys or people who spend most of their time sleeping this season.

He noted that in past seasons, the organisers tried to give housemates equal screen time, but this is no longer the case.

Ugbe stated that only active housemates would get ample screen time. The Multichoice boss also insisted that the competition this season would be much more stiffer and fiercer.

Watch as Izi Benks share more details about BBNaija season 9 below:

Netizens react as BBNaija season 9 returns

After more details about the season 9 show emerged netizens have taken to their social media pages to react:

@ms_chrysos:

"They’ve done this before with them Khloé."

@chiommygold:

"Mitcheeeew! We’ve got bigger pressing issues in Nigeria!"

@daluakonani:

"Dem don pay the one dem owe?"

@official_o2bu1:

"Nobody give 2 fuvk about BBN, Nigeria is burning. There’s a looming food crisis is the country."

@mhiz_bee007:

"Before has 2 people won before."

@bobo_cityboy:

"Protest don wan start, Government don sponsor big brother again with fake companies."

@foxy.lover19:

"Very demon*c show. The idea is to turn friends into enemies in the guise of social experiment."

@ilovedaivy_:

"She Dey London streets dey analyze I Dey Lagos dey comment ehnnnn God."

@rubicrystal4:

"Kenya Genz are fighting to end bad governance and then their is US!!"

BBNaija's Leo shares memorable fashion moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng