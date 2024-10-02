As Nigeria celebrated its 64th Independence Day on October 1, kids were not left out as they joined in the occasion

Sophia Okoli, the daughter of singer Flavour, rocked three traditional outfits and she played the national anthem on a keyboard

Other celeb kids were not left out as they showcased their beautiful attires in different cultures, which excited netizens

Nigeria's 64th Independence Day was marked with various activities and some children used the opportunity to share their love for the nation in different cultural outfits.

Flavour's daughter, Sophia, and Femi Fani-Kayode's son display their Independence Day cultural outfits. Image credit: @annaebiere, @snowwhiteey

Source: Instagram

The four sons of ex-beauty queen Precious Chikwendu, who is also the ex-wife of politician and former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, rocked various glamorous attires.

From Ibibio, and Hausa, to Yoruba outfits, the children slayed and showed excitement as they flaunt their looks for the occasion.

Also, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, showed off a kid digital creator Kimso, who looked confident in her aso-oke attire.

The little girl blended her outfit with red choral beads on her wrists, neck, and ears. She spoke happily as she shared how she wore the gorgeous outfit. At intervals, Tacha showed up in her video.

Several fans of Tacha noted that Kimso was smart and they commended how she spoke while flaunting her attire.

Sophia Okoli, the daughter of singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, and ex-beauty queen Anna Ebiere, rocked three traditional outfits - Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, as she played the national anthem on her keyboard.

She looked beautiful in her gorgeous outfits which she switched into at intervals as she performed the national anthem. The beautiful nine-year-old also wished Nigerians a happy independence day.

Peeps hail the celeb kids

Check out some of the reactions to the kids' outfits and performances on Nigeria's 64th Independence Day below:

@joeskyfall:

"Lion no dey born goat! Reminds me of Flavor playing the piano back at O’Neal, New Haven, Enugu in 1999!."

@ngobekee:

"There's no way she isn't looking like little Alicia Keys on her piano rendition."

@debbie_adaorah:

"Beautiful. Like father like daughter but she gonna be even greater."

@okeybakassi:

"This is beautiful. For the sake of the next generation, our leaders need to do better."

@snow_lord2:

"This girl is well trained. Did you see how she apologize. Very demure very classy

@mide_d_greal:

"Una still dey complain about Gen-Zs, Una never see anything. I present you Gen Alphas."

@ama_reginald:

"The best outfit check."

Outfits celebs wore for Nigeria at 64

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigeria celebrated its 64th Independence Day on October 1, several celebs have shared how they felt about the country.

While some people were not happy about the state of the nation, others looked at the positive sides.

In this article, Legit.ng checks how some entertainers turned up in their show-stopping attires to celebrate Nigeria at 64.

Source: Legit.ng