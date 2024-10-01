Emotional Video as Kizz Daniel Gifts Fan N1M for His School Fees at His Concert: "This is Beautiful"
- Music sensation Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has extended his benevolence to one of his fans
- The singer was performing recently when he spotted the fan who he brought out on stage and asked him about his worries
- The fans confided in Kizz Daniel and explained what was wrong, leading to a trail of emotional reactions online
Nigerian Afrobeat singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has been popular among Nigerians since he showed some love to one of his fans, gaining him more attention from social media users.
The singer, who recently released his new song, Marhaba, became a social media sensation after he gifted one of his fans a large sum of money.
Kizz Daniel shows love to fan
The singer was performing on stage when he spotted a fan looking down at the audience. He called him up and interrogated him. Daniel found out that the boy was in a gloomy mood because of the burden of his school fees.
To put a smile on the fan's face, Kizz Daniel pledged a gift of N1 million to the worried fan. His act of kindness is trending across social media platforms, with fans expressing their appreciation. The young guy was super grateful for Kizz Daniel's kind gesture.
Watch clip here:
Fans praise Kizz Daniel's benevolence
Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users who had a lot to say about the Nigerian Afrobeat star below:
@AjeboMezie:
"This beautiful."
@Big_Yem:
"So kind of him."
@femii_xr:
"I too love this guyyy ways."
@V_A_D_D_I_C_T:
"I too love this man."
@utd_ollyy:
"This guy keep showing his good did."
@JustCasper_2:
"man is too good."
Chike sends N1m to troll
Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Chike made it to the trends table following his abrupt move to tackle a troll with 1 million naira.
The Highlife singer shared a video about one of his songs on Elon Musk’s X when a user used the late singer Mohbad to ridicule his fame.
His response the troll triggered many reactions online a sit was quite an unexpected one.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
Source: Legit.ng
